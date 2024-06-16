Kelly Ripa marks double family celebration for husband Mark Consuelos and daughter Lola: 'Hands down the best'

The celebrations are coming in hot for the Ripa-Consuelos clan this June, after commemorating oldest son Michael Consuelos' 27th birthday on June 2.

June 16 marked a special double celebration for the household however — not only is it Father's Day for Mark Consuelos, but it's also Kelly Ripa and Mark's daughter Lola Consuelos' birthday!

Their only girl turned 23 on June 16, which the daytime TV couple marked with a special video tribute in her honor, including many home videos spanning the years of her life.

Recommended video You may also like Meet Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Family

With clips reaching as far back as the day she was born, to present day ones showing the beautiful and accomplished person she'd grown up to be, the post was captioned: "Happy Birthday to the legendary Lola! The best Father's Day present Mark ever got."

Mark also commented on the clip: "Hands down the best. Happy birthday Lola!! We love you," and family friend (and Michael's boss) Andy Cohen also wrote: "LOLZafffffffffff happy birthday!!!"

Mark and Kelly also have a third child, Joaquin, the youngest in the family, a student at the University of Michigan and a part of their wrestling team, who turned 21 back in February.

While Lola had moved back to the family home after graduating from New York University last year, she is now back to living in London after spending a study abroad semester there, and Mark acknowledged that in an interview with Parade ahead of Father's Day.

LATEST: Kelly Ripa hilariously blames Mark Consuelos for painful but relatable injury at home: 'Wicked and terrible'

When asked if the family would be together for the big day, the 53-year-old actor responded: "No, no, we've got people going in different directions with work and school. My middle child lives in London. I think I'll see my eldest, Michael, because he lives in Brooklyn. I'm sure they'll call me and send me a generic card and say, 'Happy Father's Day.'"

© Instagram Lola turns 23 the same day as Father's Day

He did say that the family usually will make concerted efforts to celebrate such occasions. "We always try to, like, maybe have a meal together. I wouldn't say it's massive, but it's always something nice and sentimental and perfect."

MORE: David Muir praises Kelly Ripa's 'magical' daughter Lola as she shares personal new footage of her singing

On the idea of gift-giving, though, he remained sweet and just replied: "The kids are all in different places, and everybody's really, really busy, so I appreciate when they take time off just to check in and tell me they love me. And I think that's for me, that's the gift, honestly."

© Getty Images The now-23-year-old is back to living in London, making her parents empty nesters once again

The Riverdale actor did express his excitement about the coming summer, though, sharing that because he and Kelly have time off this August from LIVE with Kelly and Mark, they'll be reuniting with the kids for their annual family vacation.

MORE: Kelly Ripa's new photos from her extravagant rooftop garden at $27M NYC townhouse will leave you envious

"We have time off in August, and the whole family will be together," he gushed. "I really love spending time with my kids. My adult children now like hanging out with us, which is awesome."

© Instagram "My adult children now like hanging out with us, which is awesome."

"So they are looking forward to spending some time together, and bringing some friends or significant other. We'll have quality time together, and I can't wait."