Angie Harmon waiting for 'real truth' on 18-year-old daughter's arrest for breaking into nightclub after high school graduation

It appears Angie Harmon's daughter got a little too excited about her high school graduation.

The Rizzoli & Isles actress' middle child Avery Sehorn, 18, was arrested last week after she allegedly broke into a North Carolina nightclub and attempted to steal its alcohol.

She is one of three daughters that the former model shares with her ex-husband Jason Sehorn, from whom she split in 2016; they also share Finley, 20, and Emery, 15.

According to local news outlet WCCB Charlotte, Avery along with two other teenage boys broke into the World Night Club on Music Factory Boulevard, and per the club's owner, they allegedly sat behind the bar and drank from their liquor collection, $500 worth.

The owner further shared that they were caught by one of his cleaning crews close to midnight, and that though there is surveillance footage of the incident, he does not plan to publicize it.

According to court documents obtained by People, Avery was charged with felony breaking and entering, as well as larceny, but was released without bail after signing a written promise ahead of her upcoming court hearing on June 28 at the Mecklenburg County Courthouse.

© Instagram Avery graduated high school on June 2

Angie's attorney George V. Laughrun II also told the outlet: "Ms. Harmon respects and believes in the criminal justice system. She is looking forward to her daughter's day in court so that the real truth can be told from individuals who were eyewitnesses to the events."

"They and their counsel are confident that the truth will be forthcoming and again are looking ahead to show actual facts about what occurred, not conclusions and conjecture from outside sources," he maintained.

© Instagram Angie and her three daughters live in North Carolina

"We will be making no further comment until our day in court and ask that everyone respect their privacy."

© Getty The Harmon family in 2017

On June 2, the mother-of-three shared a tribute to Avery on Instagram after she graduated from high school. "We are all immensely proud of you Avery! You have overcome & conquered & excelled to shine brightly with the stars!" she wrote.

"Remember to leave every place better than you found it & we are all so excited to see what God has planned for you!"

Avery is meant to start her freshman year at the University of Alabama in the fall.