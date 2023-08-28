Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis' end of summer plans confirmed

It’s hard to believe the summer holidays are coming to an end, but Prince William and Princess Kate’s three children will be starting a new term at Lambrook School in Berkshire next week.

As they return to their classrooms, Prince George will be going into Year Six, while Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis will be in Year Four and Year One respectively.

The royal children are currently thought to be spending the final days of the summer holidays with their parents in Balmoral, joining Queen Camilla and King Charles III, whose official Scottish residence is now closed to the public. It’s the first time the family have reunited there since the Queen’s death in September 2022.

© Pool Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis returning to Lambrook School last year, accompanied by the Prince and Princess of Wales

On Sunday, the Prince and Princess of Wales were pictured attending a traditional church service with other senior royals close to the Scottish estate.

Balmoral will no doubt remind George, Charlotte and Louis of their late great grandmother, who was said to be "most happy" in the Scottish highlands. The monarch previously welcomed everyone there for the summer, from Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn, to Mia and Lena Tindall.

© Julian Parker Balmoral has been a holiday destination for the royals for years. Pictured here: Prince William and Prince Harry with King Charles III in 1987

The beautiful estate spans around 50,000 acres and boasts breathtaking landscapes of rivers, lochs, mountains, woodland and gardens. The royal children will likely be spending most of this week outdoors as there are opportunities for fishing, pony riding, running across the hills and paddling in the River Dee.

Eating al fresco is also big in Balmoral, with picnics a popular option. The kids might even barbeque the fresh fish they catch in the lochs.

Prince William and Princess Kate love spending time outdoors with their family and have spent much of the school holidays so far at their Norfolk home, Anmer Hall.

Will once admitted: "We spend as much time as we can here, it's very peaceful." It was even revealed Prince George has previously been involved in the farming around their country home, moving feed and helping to deliver lambs during his time off from school.

It’s not known whether the family have been away on a summer holiday this year, but they’ve previously jetted off to Jordan and the Caribbean island of Mustique, as well as the Isles of Scilly off the Cornish coast.