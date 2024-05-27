Kim Kardashian leads tributes for Scott Disick as his family shower him in love on his birthday

Kim Kardashian has publicly shown her support for Scott Disick in a heartfelt message posted on Instagram.

The Skims founder led tributes, alongside her mom, Kris Jenner, to mark the dad-of-three's birthday over Memorial Day weekend.

Kim took to Instagram Stories to share a photo of the pair of them together, alongside the message: "Happy birthday @letthelordbewithyou I love you and I hope you're having the best day!"

Kris also marked the occasion, sharing a number of snapshots of herself with Scott over the years, along with several photos of Scott and his three children - Mason, 14, Penelope, 11, and Reign, nine.

She wrote: " Happy Birthday Scott @letthelordbewithyou!!! Wishing you an amazing year filled with health, happiness and love. You’re the best dad, uncle, friend and son and we love you very much!!!!!"

Kim Kardashian paid tribute to Scott Disick on his birthday

Scott himself marked his birthday on social media by sharing several photos from the day, including a sweet picture of his children Penelope and Reign standing in front of a birthday display at their house in Los Angeles, complete with helium balloons and presents.

The pair were even wearing birthday hats, and Scott wrote alongside the snapshot: "Aint love grand. Love you guys!! Best bday a day could ever wish 4."

Scott is still very much part of the Kardashian family and features in the long-running reality show, The Kardashians.

Most recently, he gave an insight into his relationship with his firstborn, Mason, while chatting to Kris. "He's great, he's really unbelievable,' he said during the season five premiere of the show. "We're closer than ever."

Scott Disick's birthday celebrations with his children

He went on to tell Kris that Mason was looking forward to turning 16, as his grandmother had promised him a car. While Scott tends to share photos of Penelope and Reign on social media, he rarely posts pictures of Mason.

However, the teenager has recently stepped into the spotlight after opening a public Instagram account.

© Instagram Scott and Kourtney Kardashian's son Mason recently opened a Instagram account

He is currently only following eight people, who are all family members, including Scott and his mom, Kourtney Kardashian, as well as his grandmother, Kris Jenner, and aunts Khloe and Kim, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, and uncle Rob Kardashian.

Kourtney and Scott live near each other to make it easy for their children to see both their parents regularly.

Scott is a doting dad - pictured with daughter Penelope

They have been incredibly open about their co-parenting journey, and in 2020 they sat down for a discussion on Poosh.

Kourtney said: "I do think we are very lucky to be doing it this way and we can if we have an issue or something that, you know, one of the kids is going through, we can deal with it together. And, you know, nobody knows our kids better than us so to be able to do that together and like come up with solutions together, I think is, you know, there’s no better … like what else could you want."

Since then, Kourtney has gone on to find love with Travis Barker, and the pair welcomed their baby son Rocky 13 in November.