Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West, 10, is just like her dad Kanye West as she raps new video

North West, at the tender age of 10, is already showcasing her multifaceted talents and capturing the hearts of fans worldwide.

In her dad, Kanye West, and Ty Dolla $ign's latest collaboration, Talking / Once Again, North not only lends her vocals but also stars in the accompanying music video, shared in an Instagram Reel by Kanye, 46.

The scenes featuring North are a testament to her burgeoning talent and her similarities to her father. In one memorable moment, she raps confidently, "It’s your bestie, Miss, Miss Westie / Don't tryna test me / It's gonna get messy / It's gonna get messy / Just, just bless me," showcasing her potential as a future rap star.

In a revealing conversation for i-D's Fall/Winter 2023 issue, North shared her dreams and aspirations, reflecting a blend of ambition and creativity.

"A basketball player, a rapper, um...Well when I was 7 I wanted to be a boxer," she said. "But now I don't want to be a boxer. I'm going to do art on the side."

Her plans don't stop there; North also envisions a future where she's at the helm of her family's businesses, stating, "Also, one day I want to own Yeezy and SKIMS, and I want to be a business owner."

North's playful spirit was recently captured in a TikTok video filmed in Kim Kardashian's opulent $60 million Los Angeles mansion.

Dressed in a basketball jersey, North's attempt at a basketball trick shot ended with a shattered mirror, a moment she humorously captioned, "When I failed the video."

This candid glimpse into her life followed a series of TikTok posts that included tender moments with her father, despite Kanye's past reservations about North's presence on the platform.

Kanye's stance on North's social media usage has been clear and protective. In 2022, he voiced his concerns, stating, "Security ain’t going to be in between me and my children. And my children ain’t going to be on TikTok without my permission."

© Arnold Jerocki North West is incredibly close to her dad Kanye West

Despite Kanye's hesitations, Kim has shared content featuring North, leading to further discourse from Kanye on the need for parental approval.

"Don't have my daughter wearing lipstick on TikTok, or don't have her on TikTok at all, if I'm not there to approve that," he emphasized.

