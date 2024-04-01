Heidi Klum shares sweet moment with rarely-seen son teen Henry - and he’s just like his father Seal

Heidi Klum shared an intimate glimpse into her life this Easter weekend with a heartwarming snapshot alongside her teenage son, Henry.

At 18, Henry made a rare appearance on his mother's Instagram Stories, showcasing a moment of familial bliss that captivated Heidi's followers.

In a candid video captured by Heidi, 50, the mother-son duo savored a leisurely lunch date, with Henry smiling softly at the camera.

Dressed in a pink shirt, he casually rested his elbows on the table, his attention momentarily drifting towards the tranquil waves in the background, embodying a serene moment shared between the two.

The warmth of the occasion was further encapsulated in a second Instagram Story, where Heidi posted a sweet photo with her eldest child.

Here, Henry, looking stylish in the same pink shirt paired with bright blue jeans and white sneakers, stood beside his mother.

Heidi, ever the fashion icon, shielded her eyes behind white-rimmed sunglasses, her outfit a vibrant contrast of a yellow top, baggy black pants, and matching high-heeled boots, with a white fur coat elegantly draped over her shoulders.

Celebrating milestones is a tradition for Heidi, who, in September 2023, honored Henry's 18th birthday with a nostalgic throwback photo.

The image, capturing a tender moment from Henry's infancy during bath time, was accompanied by a heartfelt caption, "Look how small you were and now you are 6'3. Wow. I love you with all my heart."

Henry recently appeared in a new video which the America's Got Talent judge posted on Instagram.

The short but sweet clip showed a glamorous-looking Heidi walking through a city as she exclaimed: "Looking at more colleges," before the camera panned around to Henry who was by her side.





The handsome 6ft 4in teenager was casually dressed in jeans and a hoodie and he had his hands casually placed in his pockets. Henry wore a beanie and wrapped up against the cold with a puffer jacket.

Last year, Heidi revealed Henry was on the hunt for which college he wanted to go to when she shared a video of him "exhausted" and fast asleep in the front seat of the car while she drove him around.

Heidi's journey as a mother extends beyond Henry, as she shares three other children - Leni, 19, Johan, 17, and Lou, 14 - with her ex-husband, Seal, 61.

The couple's journey together began in May 2000, culminating in a divorce filed in October 2014. Today, Heidi's heart has found its rhythm with Tom Kaultiz, the guitarist for Tokio Hotel, marking a new chapter in her life.

As Heidi prepares for the bustling return of her talent competition show, she teases fans with auditions signaling the excitement of Season 19.

Rejoining the judges' panel alongside Sofia Vergara, Howie Mandel, and Simon Cowell, Heidi remains a steadfast presence in the world of entertainment, with the show set to premiere on May 28 on NBC.

