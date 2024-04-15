Heidi Klum's stylish daughter Lou, 14, enjoys Coachella date with famous mom

Heidi Klum's youngest child, Lou, stepped into the spotlight over the weekend when she was photographed with her mom at Coachella 2024.

The duo put on a stylish display in rare photos shared by Heidi on Instagram in which the teen was front and centre.

Heidi normally obscures her children's faces in social media posts, but this time fans were delighted to capture Lou's beaming smile as she posed alongside her.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Heidi Klum puts on a daring display at Coachella

Lou - who Heidi shares with her ex-husband Seal - appeared to be lapping up the music festival and the warm California weather.

She looked stylish in baggy jeans and a halter neck top, which she'd accessorized with chunky, leather and gold jewelry.

Meanwhile, Heidi rocked a sheer, neon green dress and cowboy hat which she'd paired with leather boots to complete her bold look.

© Getty Images Heidi shares her children with her ex Seal

The mother-daughter duo were joined by Heidi's friend and Making The Cut winner, Yannik Zamboni, who made sure to turn heads in his outfit.

Heidi is also a mom to Jonah, 17, Henry, 18, and Leni, 19, who she also shares with Seal.

While Leni has followed in her mom's modeling footsteps, it's unclear whether Lou has any interest in doing the same.

© Instagram Heidi with her daughter at Coachella

According to Heidi, Lou is passionate about dance and she's shared videos of her in the past showing off her impressive moves.

Lou turned 14 in October, and at the time Heidi dedicated a sweet social media post to her last born which featured a throwback baby photo and a message that read: "Happy 14 th Birthday LOU. I love you with ALL that i got."

© Getty Images Seal with his children and his girlfriend, Laura Strayer

Her children are growing up fast and the AGT judge is helping them plan their futures.

Leni lives in New York where she is also studying, while Henry has yet to decide which college he'll attend.

Heidi has documented the college tour process as she awaits another of her children to leave home.

© Getty Images Heidi is married to Tom Kaulitz

She loves nothing more than spending time with her husband, Tom Kaulitz and her kids, and has been incredibly open about the bittersweet transition she faced when Leni moved out.

Talking on The Late Late Show with James Corden about how she's coping with her kids growing up, she confessed the whole process is "hard," and it never really lets up.

"First they have a car and they drive, and that's hard," Heidi said. "Then they move across the country, and that’s harder. I'm like non-stop scared."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.