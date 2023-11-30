Kurt Russell and son Wyatt share insight into famous family's group chat dynamics – and guess who's not in it

Kurt Russell and his son Wyatt Russell are just the latest duo of father and son to team up for a new project as they star in the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters.

While Kurt, 72, plays former US Army colonel Lee Shaw, his son Wyatt, 37, plays a younger version of the character, though both are having a blast promoting the show together.

The pair made an appearance on the latest episode of Live with Kelly and Mark, where hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos inquired more about their famous family's dynamics.

Kurt and longtime partner Goldie Hawn are the heads of one of the most legendary and beloved Hollywood families, which includes their children and fellow actors Kate Hudson, Oliver Hudson, and Wyatt, plus a gaggle of grandchildren.

Kelly asked the two about their family group chat, joking that their chat was the place to be, given their homes and lives in California, Colorado, and beyond. "I bet your family group text chain is a lot more exciting, there's way more players," she gushed.

Mark wondered who chimed in the most, with the two flitting between Goldie and Kate, who Kurt lovingly referred to as "Katy," although both came to a consensus that it was most likely Oliver.

© Getty Images Kurt and Wyatt currently star together in the Apple TV+ series Monarch: Legacy of Monsters

When asked if there was an age limit to get into the chat, Wyatt responded: "There's definitely an age limit, because you can't be privy to all of the information before you can handle it."

He added that 16-17 was the usual bar, with Oliver's oldest Wilder, now 16, up for a spot. The only grandchild currently in the group is Kate's son Ryder, who is now 19 and in college, with the rest of the younger brood waiting for a turn.

Goldie Hawn's grandchildren

Between their famous children, Kurt and Goldie are proud grandparents of seven. Oliver and wife Erinn Bartlett are the parents of sons Wilder and Bodhi, 13, plus daughter Rio, ten. Kate welcomed sons Ryder and Bingham, 12, with her previous partners (Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy respectively) and shares her daughter Rani Rose, five, with fiancé Danny Fujikawa. Wyatt and wife Meredith Hagner are parents to two-year-old Buddy and are expecting a second child.

Kelly and Mark then asked if anyone had ever left the chat, to which the studio audience reacted with a resounding "oooh," although Wyatt quickly stated: "Nobody has ever left the chat."

© Getty Images The famous family is legendary when it comes to Hollywood broods

The hosts clarified that they meant if anyone ever got irritated and just declared that they were leaving the chain, although Mark inadvertently revealed that he had been the leaver in the past.

© Apple TV+ Wyatt stars as a younger version of his dad's character

Kurt added: "What's funny is, the way you text, sometimes you have a sense of humor that doesn't play to everyone, doesn't translate. Most of my stuff is translated for [Wyatt] and Oliver, Katy and Goldie sometimes go, 'I don't know what that is'."

