Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's son Wyatt Russell expecting second baby with wife Meredith Hagner – report

Congratulations are in order for Wyatt Russell and his wife Meredith Hagner: their family is growing!

The couple, who have been married for four years, are expecting their second child, People reports. They are already parents to son Buddy, two, who they welcomed in 2021.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier actor, 37, is Goldie Hawn and Kurt Russell's only child together, though they are also parents to Kate and Oliver Hudson.

Meet Goldie Hawn's Grandchildren

Wyatt and Meredith's second baby will be Goldie and Kurt's eighth grandchild. Goldie's eldest son Oliver shares kids Wilder Brooks, 15, Bodhi Hawn, 13, and Rio Laura, ten with his wife Erinn Bartlett, who he married in 2006.

His younger sister Kate has three children as well; she shares her eldest son Ryder Robinson, 19, with her ex Chris Robinson, middle son Bingham "Bing" Bellamy, 12, with Matt Bellamy, and daughter Rani Rose, five, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Similar to his parents, Wyatt met his wife Meredith while on set, filming comedy drama Folk Hero & Funny Guy in 2016. Kurt and Goldie met while filming Swing Shift in 1983, and they went on to co-star in a slew of other popular movies, including Overboard and The Christmas Chronicles.

© Getty Wyatt and Meredith's last public appearance was in March

After meeting in 2016, the couple got engaged in 2018 and tied the knot in September of the following year at Kurt and Goldie's beloved Aspen home.

MORE: Goldie Hawn makes rare social media appearance from massive family home to share impassioned mental health message

MORE: Goldie Hawn's grandson is so grown up as he reunites with famous family after time apart

Their last major public appearance together was at the Vanity Fair Oscars after party back in March.

The two don't often share glimpses of their personal life on social media – Wyatt doesn't have a public account – though Meredith last shared a sweet photo of the two together in August, a selfie of the two cruising out of the city in a vintage car.

Plus, though they keep their son Buddy out of the spotlight, Meredith did get candid about motherhood in another recent Instagram post, where, sharing a video with disheveled hair, she sarcastically joked: "Just a reminder that motherhood is so easy and the newborn stage is definitely a perfect time for hair extensions (flashback to the early days with my now 2 year old)."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletterand get them delivered straight to your inbox.