Kyra Sedgwick, 58, shows off natural beauty in makeup-free beach photo that leaves fans in awe

Kyra Sedgwick just never ages, and looked the picture of happiness in a stunning new photo posted by her husband, Kevin Bacon, at the start of the week.

The Hollywood star was captured smiling as she stood in front of the ocean, while the sun reflected on her skin at sunset.

The actress was dressed in a stylish denim jumpsuit and she posed with her hands on her hips.

Recommended video You may also like VIDEO: Kevin Bacon and Kyra Sedgwick's love story

In the caption, Kevin wrote: "Mother Earth really is a beautiful place. Let’s not take it for granted. Happy #EarthDay, everyone."

Fans were quick to compliment Kyra's appearance, with one writing: "Kyra looks so beautiful," while another wrote: "What stunning pictures." A third added: "So gorgeous."

Kevin and Kyra love being outside with nature and have several properties around the United States. They have a home in Los Angeles, located near the ocean, and also a beautiful farm house in Connecticut, as well as a property in New York City.

Kyra Sedgwick looked beautiful in a beach photo posted by Kevin Bacon

The couple are empty nesters, and are incredibly proud of their grown-up children, Sosie and Travis, who have both followed in their footsteps in the entertainment industry.

Back in 2022, Kyra opened up about her children following in their footsteps during an interview with HELLO!.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are couple goals

Appearing at Tribeca Film Festival, when Kevin was promoting his film, Space Oddity, which was a family affair - with Travis working on the music for it, and Kyra directing it - the star got onto the subject of working with her family over the years.

She said: "It's a little nepotism, but it's always worth it." She explained that: "They're amazing at what they do, and they know my brain. So it's nice."

Kevin and Kyra love being outside in nature

Space Oddity was the third time the mother-of-two had directed her husband, and of the experience, she said: "It's always easy. He's a great actor, not much to tell him, you know, little tweaks here and there."

Kevin and Kyra met on the set of Lemon Sky, a 1980s TV show, and married in 1988. They often admit that they "got lucky" when it came to finding each other so young.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick and Kevin Bacon are parents to two grown-up children who have followed them into the industry

The mom-of-two opened up about her long standing marriage when she told The Post: "Honestly, we just got lucky, there's no secret, we just got so lucky when we were so young.

"I was 21 when I met him, 23 when we got married. If someone had told me when I was 21 that I was going to be married and have a kid by 23, I would have told them they were out of their minds because I was very ambitious, I was very independent.

© Photo: Getty Images The couple's daughter Sosie is a talented actress

"And then suddenly I met this person, and it was like well this was it. And I was so young and so dumb, and I can’t believe I was smart enough to do that,” she said. "No one is smart when they're 21. We're just really lucky, and it's not hard."

While they are encouraging parents, the couple were reluctant for their children to follow in their footsteps at first, because they didn't want them to have the same experiences that they had.

© Getty Images Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon and their son Travis Bacon in 2017

Kevin suffered a very public breakdown during a slump in his own career and he didn't want his children to go through the same.

Kevin told the Telegraph in 2013: "You're only as happy as your least happy child. We were only thinking about the struggle. "And you want your children to live a life with as little struggle as possible. You never want bad things to happen. But of course, that's just not possible."

Kyra is in agreement and said in a previous interview: "Honestly, I really just want them to be happy. It is difficult being in this business, knowing how hard it is even when you're successful. The hurt, the rejection, the insecurity of thinking you're never going to work again... I don't want that for my kids."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.