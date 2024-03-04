Tori Spelling and ex Dean McDermott come together to celebrate son's 7th birthday with rare photos

Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott may have gone through an acrimonious split, but over the weekend, they came together in honor of their youngest son.

On March 2, the former couple's son Beau Dean celebrated his seventh birthday, and both his mom and dad took a moment to share heartfelt tributes for his special day.

The Beverly Hills, 90210 alum, 50, and her estranged husband, 57, announced their split this past summer after 18 years of marriage; they also share kids Liam Aaron, 16, Stella Doreen, 14, Hattie Margaret, 11, and Finn Davey, ten.

© Getty The former couple with their kids

Following Beau's birthday celebrations, Tori took to Instagram to further celebrate him with a touching tribute and video montage, featuring countless photos of him through the years.

"I wanted to put my phone down and live in the moment with him. So, I'm posting today," the doting mom first said, before declaring: "Beau is my greatest teacher on this journey."

She continued: "Everyday I am surprised and impressed," noting it's two things "that those [who] understand me know are hard to do."

"He makes me laugh and learn and love hard [through] it all. He is one of the best parts of me. And, one of the greatest loves of my life."

"Welcome to 7," she went on, and concluded with: "Keep on challenging life. Your positive energy is contagious. And, never stop changing. Limitless. Love you my sweet baby boy."

Dean shared his own round of photos of Beau with a sweet tribute not long after, writing: "I can't believe this guy just turned 7!!!! My little Prince is becoming a King!! Happy Birthday Bo Bo Bear!!" It's the first photo he shares of one of his kids since a previous June post featuring the whole family ahead of his split from Tori.

In November, he opened up with candor to the Daily Mail about the issues that led to the end of his marriage, including his struggles with alcohol and worsening finances. At the time, he shared he had not seen his ex or his kids since the end of June, though he had started communication with them again via text and hoped to reunite with them soon.

© Instagram Tori and Dean were married for 18 years

"All Tori's ever done to this day is want me to be happy and healthy and I inflicted a lot of damage and pain on that woman," he shared, emphasizing: "I'm taking accountability for that today. And it's the biggest amend that I'm ever going to have to make."

Dean is now sober, and is currently dating Lily Calo, 32, a senior account executive based in Los Angeles.

