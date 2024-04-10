Christina Applegate contemplates heartbreak of feeling like a 'burden' with MS diagnosis on family

Christina Applegate opened up even more about her ongoing battle with multiple sclerosis on her MeSsy podcast with Jamie-Lynn Sigler.

The actress, 52, spoke candidly about taking a recent trip with her family, including her teen daughter Sadie, now 13, and whether it would've been simpler to not be around and be a "burden" because of her disease.

"I've often thought it would be easier on everyone if I wasn't here, you know? That's a thought," she told her co-host about her musings after visiting her husband Martyn LeNoble's family in the Netherlands.

Inside Christina Applegate's Health Battle

"Like, wouldn't it be so much easier and not a burden on my daughter who was on vacation and watching her mom sleep all day? And me not being able to go with her to the Barbie movie and stuff because I can't sit through a movie because my legs hurt too much."

"Just things like that. I think, 'What is this doing to her?' And that's where my heart breaks constantly."

She spoke of experiencing a "superpower" of sorts during her trip, because of which she was able to walk 9000 steps without her cane, but that resulted in an extreme lack of strength right after, which Sadie noticed.

"For two years, I haven't gone maybe over 2,000 steps a day, that's it," she explained. "And I was looking at my FitBit and it was, like, 9,000 a day."

Of the aftermath, she remembered: "[Sadie] came in last night, I'd been sleeping since like 4 o'clock or something. Because since I've been home, my body's been like, 'Yeah, f--k you. It was fun while it lasted while you were walking, now we're gonna shut you down.'"

Christina continued: "I came home and she came in and I was half asleep, and she just kissed me on my forehead and said 'I love you,' and walked out."

The poignant recollection continued: "And I just started crying when she left because I was like, she just missed me. I had been asleep for five hours and wasn't there for her, to make her dinner or do anything. I was just out."

Christina has been open about her MS diagnosis since 2021, and has since then has spoken openly and honestly about her symptoms and the difficulties she's experienced in even standing up, walking with her cane, and the lesions in her brain.

With Jamie-Lynn's support, who also struggles with MS, she was able to add to their conversation: "It's hard not to be and I think anyone listening to this, who has this, I hope you all feel like we feel and just know that you're not alone and feeling those feelings of desperation."

"You have to let yourself feel everything," Jamie-Lynn responded, imploring her friend and co-host to find the positive side of things, something the Married…With Children actress praised Jamie-Lynn for having.

