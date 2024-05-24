Christina Applegate's recent health update sparks emotional response from fans

Christina Applegate doesn't hold when talking about her experience of Multiple Sclerosis - and it certainly gets her fans emotional.

As the former actress spoke at QVC’s Age of Possibility Summit on May 8, she got candid when talking about how empowered she felt to follow her own path now because of her illness.

"I have a disability and I'm probably not going to work too much more, so I don't care what I say", she said, as she sat crossed legged in an armchair onstage. "I'm not beholden to a company that's telling me how to react, how to behave, how to speak, how to be funny, how to be respectful to the company and all those things."

She added: "That's all gone. And so now I can speak my own truth and I don't give a [expletive]." As the crowd applauded rapturously, she added: "This is my truth and if it bothers you then turn me off."

© Getty Anthony Anderson and Christina Applegate speak onstage during the 75th Emmy Awards at the Peacock Theatre at L.A. Live in Los Angeles on January 15, 2024

Her honestly clearly sparked something in fans who have been following her journey - particularly those who have also been diagnosed with MS.

"Her podcast has made me laugh and cry", one fan commented below on Instagram. "I’m so appreciative of how vulnerable she and Jamie-Lynn Sigler are being."

"She has a disease that progressively kills her. That’ll make anyones give a [expletive] meter go way down. Good for her! Wishing her the absolute best", another fan added.

A third commented: "So true. Way to take your power back! It’s really all we have left with this disease. Sometimes I felt like it happened or came on because I let go of my power, and now, all we have is to live our life to our fullest as we can! Blessings to you dear one. You be you!"

Christina has continued to keep in real on her podcast with Jamie Lynn Sigler, best known for her role as Meadow Soprano in The Sopranos. Jamie Lynn was diagnosed with MS aged 20, and together they run the MeSsy podcast where they share their experiences of the disease.