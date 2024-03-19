Christina Applegate details her struggles as a mom with MS but says she 'will do anything' for her daughter Sadie

Christina Applegate is candidly sharing her journey with multiple sclerosis (MS) in an unprecedented manner.

At 52, Christina recently revealed her daily battles and emotional turmoil during an interview with Jimmy Kimmel on Monday night, describing her condition as her "new normal" and frankly admitting, "It sucks."

Her discussion extended beyond her personal struggles, touching on her deep love and dedication to her daughter, Sadie. "I will do anything for her," she confessed.

This heartfelt admission came after her revealing conversation in People magazine alongside Jamie-Lynn Sigler, who has been living with MS for 23 years.

Inside Christina Applegate's Health Battle

In their poignant dialogue, Christina shared the profound pain of feeling like her daughter is "losing her mom" as she knew her.

She reminisced about their vibrant past together—dancing, school pick-ups, library work, and simply being present and active in Sadie's life.

© Getty Images Christina Applegate was diagnosed in 2021 with MS

Now, the stark contrast of her physical limitations has reshaped their relationship. Christina detailed the heartbreaking moments of having to explain to Sadie why she can't perform tasks she once did effortlessly.

"It breaks me," she said, conveying the anguish of not being able to cater to Sadie's needs because of her condition. Jamie, now a dear friend and a fellow mother living with MS, shared a different perspective, noting that her sons, Beau and Jack, have never known life without her diagnosis.

© Photo: Getty Images Christina with her daughter

Christina's vulnerability was palpable as she discussed the emotional toll of admitting her limitations to Sadie, describing it as a soul-ripping experience for any mother. Amid tears, she expressed her daily struggle with the reality of her condition, "I’m sorry. I freak out about it every day."

Her diagnosis came on the cusp of filming the final season of Dead to Me in 2021, a period Christina likened to "living in hell."

The adaptation to her new life has involved significant changes, including accepting help from friends and caretakers for Sadie's care.

© Getty Images Christina Applegate arrives at the 71st Emmy Awards at Microsoft Theater on September 22, 2019 in Los Angeles, California

She explained to Vanity Fair how her living situation has been modified to accommodate her needs, highlighting the invaluable support she receives from her close friend during the week and a caretaker on weekends.

Despite uncertainties surrounding her acting career, Christina and Jamie are embarking on an exciting project together—a podcast titled "MeSsy," set to launch on March 19.

© Getty Images Christina Applegate speaks onstage during Variety's TV FYC Fest on June 07, 2023 in Los Angeles, California

This platform will allow them to share their experiences and challenges with MS candidly. Christina shared the agonizing reality of waking up in pain, expressing frustration but also hope, inspired by Jamie's support. "I know I’ll live a long enough life," she said, voice trembling, "To experience my kid and the things she's going to do. And I need to be here, so I've got to fight. I got to fight."

