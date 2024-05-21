Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Jennifer Garner in tears over emotional milestone with teenage daughter Violet
Jennifer Garner in tears over emotional milestone with teenage daughter Violet

The Yes Day star shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck

Jenni McKnight
US Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Jennifer Garner was a crying mess when she marked a huge milestone in her daughter Violet's life.

The 52-year-old took to Instagram to share several teary-eyed photos as she struggled to contain her emotions during the 18-year-old's recent high school graduation.

In one image, Jennifer is overcome with emotion as she stands and applauds the graduates alongside fellow parents. 

A second photo shows her wiping the tears from her eyes as she sobs uncontrollably. 

It appears the waterworks started before Jennifer even made it to the school as another candid shot sees her sitting on a plane while dabbing her eyes with a tissue. 

Captioning the post, she penned: "Tell me you have a graduate without telling me you have a graduate. (bless our hearts)."

jennifer garner crying daughter violet high school graduation© Instagram
Jennifer was teary-eyed watching Violet graduate

There will be more tears for the Alias actress as Violet's graduation means she will be heading to college in the fall. 

Before her 18th birthday in November, Jennifer opened up about her feelings about her daughter's major milestone and her plans for her future during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Mark

The hosts congratulated her on Violet's upcoming birthday as Jennifer confirmed: "I'm about to have an adult. I'm three days from my eldest turning 18. Can you believe that?" 

jennifer garner crying daughter violet high school graduation© Instagram
Jennifer was in tears before she even got to the graduation

Kelly then asked Jennifer if she was touring colleges for Violet and the mom-of-three replied: "Yes, she's in the middle of all of that. It is exciting. I can see the stress, but stress and excitement go hand in hand." 

As for how Violet is dealing with her future plans, Jennifer said: "She's handling it like a champ, she's in control and I'm not having to ask her are 'you doing this or are you doing that?'." 

Kelly then quipped: "Self-starter," and Jennifer added: "She's a self-starter." 

Jennifer Garner alongside her lookalike daughter Violet Affleck© Getty
Jennifer's daughter Violet is now a high school graduate

Jennifer is also a mom to children Fin, 15, and Samuel, 12, who she co-parents with her ex-husband of 10 years, Ben Affleck

Ben went on to marry former fiancée Jennifer Lopez in 2022, one year after they rekindled their romance.

Jennifer and Ben have remained close, and she is thought to have a good relationship with JLo too and has even been pictured taking her child Fin and JLo's child Emme, 15, to Disneyland. 

Jennifer – seen with husband Ben and stepdaughter Violet Affleck – has worn this Reformation dress two summers in a row© Getty Images
Violet is also close to stepmom Jennifer Lopez

JLo previously gushed over Jennifer during an interview with Vogue. The Jenny from the Block hitmaker said: "[She is] an amazing co-parent, and they work really well together."

Speaking about her parenting style on Today, the actress admitted she doesn't have "some overarching philosophy". 

"I just think they’re such cool people and I want to hear everything, and I want to be around," she said. "But I also think it’s OK if they suffer from a little bit of benign neglect." 

Jennifer added: "Their lives are their own, I'm not trying to live their life, and I don't mind that they see that I love mine." 

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner attend the 2014 Vanity Fair Oscar Party© Getty Images
Jennifer and Ben were married for 10 years

Jennifer is notoriously private about her family, but she did recently give a rare interview with Dr. Aliza Pressman on her podcast, Raising Good Humans, where she spoke about her children. 

Jennifer revealed that her number one hope was for them to have a sense of humor. "Funny is number one. Please be funny, that's why I had you," she joked. 

Luckily, it appears she got her wish: "Check, check, check, that's one thing, thank god!" she added.

