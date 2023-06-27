Nicole Scherzinger confirms engagement to Thom Evans – see proposal photos

It's official! Nicole Scherzinger and Thom Evans are engaged after a three year romance. The professional rugby player got down on one knee to pop the question – and fans are overjoyed!

The pop star, 44, took to social media with a pair of photos alongside now-fiancé Thom on the beach, where he got down on one knee and popped the question.

© Instagram Nicole and Thom are engaged!

"I said yes," she simply captioned her photos, and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike, plus a slew of heart emojis.

Thom, 38, shared the same photos on his own Instagram with the caption: "My ever after," closing out with a shot of the two embracing as Nicole's sparkly new engagement ring gleamed in the sunlight.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger shares update on romance with Thom Evans – and we didn't see this coming

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020, and the lovebirds are clearly going from strength to strength. They originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

© Getty Images The pair have made their relationship work despite extremely busy schedules

The TV judge and her Scottish boyfriend have been going strong since, frequently vacationing together and effectively managing busy schedules that sometimes take them to opposite ends of the globe.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger sparks reaction with latest photo alongside beau Thom Evans

When they rang in their one-year anniversary at the start of 2021, Thom dedicated a short but very sweet post to Nicole which read: "In a year that's been filled with so much uncertainty, you have been my shining light." She immediately wrote back: "You are my rock. I thank God for you every day. I love you so much."

© Instagram Thom popped the question on the beach

Over the few past years, the stars have been vocal about their shared passion for fitness, and have been known to post videos of their workouts across social media.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger dotes over baby girl in adorable family photo with Thom Evans

In the past, they've completed at-home ab workouts, as well as performing dance routines on Tik Tok and Instagram. They even wind down together after working up a sweat, by taking part in meditation – talk about couple goals!

VIDEO: Nicole Scherzinger shows off athletic figure in insane workout video

Meanwhile, the American beauty was previously in a relationship with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and racing star Lewis Hamilton, while Thom has dated radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.

MORE: Nicole Scherzinger's boyfriend shares shock and heartbreak with fans

Over the past few months, the two were dogged with reports of breakups and splits, however they were quick to shut them down. In April, Nicole took to her Instagram Stories with a screenshot of one of the stories from a publication which had suggested that they had broken up.

© Instagram They've been together since 2020

She wrote alongside it: "Wow this is news to us, what a joke! See you for Valentine's Day babe!" tagging Thom with it.