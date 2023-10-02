Nicole Scherzinger drops surprising wedding update ahead of Thom Evans nuptials

It's been three months since Nicole Scherzinger announced her engagement to Thom Evans, who popped the question on a beautiful, sun-soaked beach. And while she's on cloud nine, the singer has confessed she hasn't put too much thought into planning their big day just yet.

During a new interview with Sunday Times, the 45-year-old did, however, confirm that the wedding will take place in her native, Hawaii, while a reception will be held "somewhere in Europe".

"I haven't even thought about anything," she shared. "Everybody's, like, what’s the plan? I'm like, yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I'm not thinking of anything else."

She also divulged that the ceremony will be conducted by her grandfather. Probed where her married life base will be, Nicole confirmed it will be somewhere in the UK.

"I'm an adopted Brit," she added. "My friends in America know me as a Londoner, and I'm proud to be. I'm with this country, I'm proud of it." The star continued: "But we travel a lot, and I like that."

© Instagram The couple have been together since the start of 2020

Professional rugby player Thom got down on one knee to pop the question after a three-year relationship. The pop star took to social media with a pair of photos alongside her fiancé on the beach, where he got down on one knee and popped the question.

"I said yes," she simply captioned her photos, and was quickly inundated with congratulatory messages from friends and fans alike, plus a slew of heart emojis. Thom, 38, shared the same photos on his own Instagram with the caption: "My ever after."

Nicole and Thom made their relationship official in January 2020 after they originally met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band and Nicole was on the judging panel.

The TV judge and her Scottish boyfriend have been going strong since, frequently vacationing together and effectively managing busy schedules that sometimes take them to opposite ends of the globe.

Meanwhile, the American beauty was previously in a relationship with tennis player Grigor Dimitrov and racing star Lewis Hamilton, while Thom has dated radio host Kelly Brook and 90210 star Jessica Lowndes.