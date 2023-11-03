Nicole Scherzinger's real thoughts about famous in-laws ahead of two destination weddings

Nicole Scherzinger made a rare comment about her fiancé Thom Evans' family as she discussed her wedding plans, which include two celebrations in Hawaii and Europe.

The former Pussycat Doll star made the confession during a chat with radio host Chris Evans, who is Thom's cousin. "We might be family pretty soon," she told Chris, before describing her soon-to-be father-in-law Brian as a "legendary golfer."

© Getty Images The rugby player and model met the Pussycat Dolls singer on The X Factor

The X Factor judge continued by gushing about her future in-laws, adding: "I'm in love with the family, I tell Thom, 'If we don't make it I'm still going to be with your family.'" Nicole clarified: "We're going to make it! But we joke around because he loves my family and I love his family so much, and you're a part of that."

Nicole and Thom met on X Factor: Celebrity in 2019 when Thom competed in a boy band, and they got engaged in June 2023 following a three-year relationship.

The rugby player popped the question on a beautiful, sun-soaked beach in Vila Nova de Gaia in Portugal. The country not only holds a special place in their hearts, but it also has family connections for the pair since Brian Evans works as Quinta do Lago’s Director of Golf. Therefore, it comes as no surprise that they have their sights set on Portugal for the wedding.

"My grandfather is a bishop so I've always wanted him to marry me," she said, adding they'll return to her native Hawaii for the ceremony before celebrating in Europe.

"We're in love with Portugal obviously so I think we would have a reception there maybe. I didn't know Portugal before Thom introduced me to it. I'm in love with it," Nicole told Chris.

Her radio interview comes shortly after she had hinted about her European wedding plans and future marriage during a chat with the Sunday Times. The 45-year-old said she would focus on fine-tuning the details following her West End performance as Norma Desmond in Sunset Boulevard.

© Getty The couple are planning to get married in Hawaii and Portugal

"I haven't even thought about anything," she shared. "Everybody's, like, what’s the plan? I'm like, yo, I gotta find Norma Desmond. Until I find her, and I open this show, and I am proud of it, I'm not thinking of anything else."

Despite travelling across the world for her two wedding celebrations, Nicole confirmed she plans to be based in the UK with Thom.

"I'm an adopted Brit. My friends in America know me as a Londoner, and I'm proud to be. I'm with this country, I'm proud of it." The star continued: "But we travel a lot, and I like that."

