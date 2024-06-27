Meghan Markle spotted mid-photoshoot in Beverly Hills - see video

Meghan Markle has been pictured in Los Angeles, taking part in what appears to be a photoshoot.

Video of the moment was caught by a fan who spotted her at the Beverly Gardens Park on Santa Monica Boulevard, near the celeb coffee hotspot Alfreds on Thursday June 27; she looked to be wearing an Ivy Park tracksuit and sneakers, and her brunette hair was straight.

A stylist was adjusting the top and Meghan, 42, was captured laughing as the crew worked around her.

It is unclear what Meghan may be gearing up to promote, but she has several projects in the works with Netflix and is expected to launch her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard soon.

It is the first time the Duchess has been seen out and about since she returned to the US following her visit to Nigeria with husband Prince Harry.

© KOLA SULAIMON Prince Harry and Meghan were last seen in Nigeria in early May

In May the Duke and Duchess enjoyed a double date night with friends, as they were spotted at one of their favorite Montecito haunts, Lucky's, an upmarket steakhouse, where they were joined by Brian and Tracy Robbins.

Fashion designer Tracy was one of the first recipients to receive a special gift from Meghan's forthcoming lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard, which the mom-of-two unveiled in March when she launched a website and Instagram page with the name 'American Riviera Orchard'.

She also dropped a promotional video, featuring the Duchess plucking flowers, baking, and twirling around in a stunning black dress.

© @mrstracyrobbins/Instagram Tracy Robbins shares photo of American Riviera Orchard jam

Trademark application filings offered further insight into the business, disclosing products she might be selling including digital and print cookbooks, tableware and a variety of food ranging from jams and jellies to spreads and butters.

The launch of Meghan's new venture comes seven years after the closure of her former lifestyle blog, The Tig, in April 2017.

Described as "a hub for the discerning palate - those with a hunger for food, travel, fashion & beauty", the blog provided a platform for Meghan's fashion, travel and beauty tips. It was closed down permanently 10 months after she met Prince Harry in 2016.

Meghan Markle launches surprise new brand

The name of Meghan's new venture references the royal's life in California, with her home town as Montecito, located south of Santa Barbara, often referred to as the 'American Riviera'.

Since leaving the royal family in 2020, Harry and Meghan have signed several deals with Netflix, working on a docuseries that was released in 2023, and producing an upcoming movie with the streaming giant.

Asked about the royal duo's slate, Netflix's Chief Content Officer Bela Bajaria confirmed that they also have "a couple of unscripted things they're working on with Brandon [Reigg]".

The royal couple also have their charitable organization, Archewell which contributed over a million dollars to various initiatives in 2023.

The generous donations included $200,000 to Georgetown University's gender justice initiative and $100,000 to the Halo Trust, an organization Harry's mother, Princess Diana, famously supported.