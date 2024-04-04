Doria Ragland is every inch a doting grandmother in heartwarming photo with Prince Archie

The Duchess of Sussex has leaned on her mother, Doria Ragand, for support throughout both her pregnancies.

As a result, it seems "Grandma" Doria, as Prince Harry fondly calls her, has developed a doting relationship with her grandchildren, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

During her first pregnancy, Meghan chose to have her mum close by throughout, with Doria even temporarily moving into Frogmore Cottage to be with her grandson Archie in his first weeks of life.

A rare photo from those precious few weeks has been shared by Prince Harry and Meghan via their tell-all Netflix docuseries, which first aired in 2022.

© Netflix Meghan's mother Doria looked lovingly at her new grandson

In the sweet photo, Doria is cradling her newborn grandson as he sleeps swaddled in several blankets. The yoga teacher looks lovingly at baby Archie as she leans into her daughter.

Meghan looked radiant in the candid snap, wearing a white caped top and black leggings, her glossy raven hair falling to her shoulders in natural waves.

© Netflix Gradmother Doria cradled her grandson just days after his birth

Also in the snap was Prince Harry, who joined Doria and Meghan on the sofa with an arm wrapped around each of the family's dogs; a rescue Beagle named Mamma Mia and their beloved black Labrador, named Guy.

It's not known who captured the sweet family moment between the Sussexes and Doria.

WATCH: Prince Archie bakes in family kitchen with Meghan Markle’s niece

The photograph was most likely taken at Frogmore Cottage, where Harry and Meghan lived before they were asked to vacate the property by King Charles amid their permanent move to Montecito, California, in 2020.

Writing in his memoir, Spare, which was published in January 2023, Harry described how the couple felt about Frogmore Cottage.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan have now vacated Frogmore Cottage

"Meg and I moved our office into Buckingham Palace. We also moved into a new home. Frogmore was ready. We loved that place. From the first minute. It felt as if we were destined to live there," he said.

© Netflix The couple spent time at Frogmore Cottage with their childred when they stayed in the UK for the Queen's Platinum Jubilee

"We couldn't wait to wake up in the morning, go for a long walk in the gardens, check in with the swans. Especially grumpy Steve. We met the Queen's gardeners, got to know their names and the names of all the flowers. They were thrilled at how much we appreciated, and praised, their artistry."