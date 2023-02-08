Prince Harry's hands-on dad moment with adorable son Archie

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are proud parents to two children, Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana and many sweet family moments were showcased in their hit Netflix show, Harry & Meghan.

One of the heartwarming moments was Archie trying out the piano for himself. Watch that moment captured on camera...

Loading the player...

Another relatable moment saw Prince Harry feeding his son Archie, who was a baby at the time, sitting in a wooden highchair. The Prince was dressed in a white shirt, no doubt rushing off for a meeting or a royal engagement after breakfast time at home with his son.

The candid image was snapped during the couple's time spent living at Frogmore Cottage in Windsor, ahead of their big stateside move.

Archie sits in a highchair to be fed by his father

Archie's Stoke chair is a cult favourite among parents as it adjusts easily as children grow – turning from a highchair to a normal seat. The couple appear to have accessorised it with a sushi-printed addition – very cute!

Considering a royal-worthy purchase for your little one?

Stokke Tripp Trapp Highchair, £219, John Lewis

As well as clips giving insights into the family life of the Sussexes, the Netflix show also included a photograph of the Duchess when she was a baby, positioned like a cherub resting on her father Thomas Markle's chest.

The face Meghan is pulling in the vintage snap is exactly like the one her daughter Lilibet pulled in an adorable photo when she's swaddled in a carrier attached to her mum.

LISTEN: Former Norland nanny reacts to Kate's parenting of little Prince Louis

As well as raising two children, Harry and Meghan have three pet dogs at their sprawling family mansion in Montecito. Speaking in a virtual appearance, Harry gave an insight into his busy household, saying: "I tell you what, we all need a dog that keeps us calm. I've got three in this house now. So, we basically have five children."

EXPERT: How to wean your baby: Expert tips every parent needs to know

Wondering if Prince Harry and Meghan will have any more children? During a chat with Dr. Jane Goodall for Vogue Magazine, the Prince was talking about children, when he said: "Two, maximum! But I’ve always thought: this place is borrowed. And, surely, being as intelligent as we all are, or as evolved as we all are supposed to be, we should be able to leave something better behind for the next generation."

Like this story? Sign up to The Royal Life newsletter to get your weekly dose of royal lifestyle inspiration, from the must-see fashion moments to sneak peeks into royal homes and wellness news.