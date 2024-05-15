Skip to main contentSkip to footer
20 baby names going extinct in 2024 – including British Princess
Digital Cover mother-and-baby

20 surprising baby names going extinct in 2024 – including British royal

Looking for baby name inspiration? Monikers Saint and Harper and leading the way

Sophie Hamilton
Parenting Editor
2 minutes ago
If you're trying to choose a name for your little bundle of joy, you may want to check out the latest baby name list for 2024 – there are some super cute monikers!

New research from Compare the Market used data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS) to discover which baby names are seeing a rise in popularity and which have fallen out of favour in the last decade.

WATCH: Cutest Royal Baby Moments

The top name for a boy right now is Saint, made famous by Kim Kardashian in 2015 when she named her son – since then there has been a 1080% increase in the number of babies called Saint.

The moniker Bowie is in second place for boys, perhaps in homage to the late David Bowie. Ezra, Bodhi and Hunter are also popular names right now.

Newborn babies sleeping beside each other© getty
The most-loved girl's name in 2024 is Harper, seeing a huge 3424% rise in popularity since 2011, possibly due to David and Victoria Beckham, who named their daughter Harper Seven.

Aubrey is the second most popular name, followed by Ariah, Blake and Sloane.

Conversely, some names have dropped significantly in popularity, such as Brandon, Ashton and Mackenzie for boys, and Amy, Brooke and Fiona for girls.

See the full lists below…

Most popular baby names in 2024 for boys:

  1. Saint
  2. Bowie
  3. Ezra
  4. Bodhi
  5. Hunter
  6. Hendrix
  7. Grayson
  8. Otis
  9. Killian
  10. Archer

 

Most popular baby names in 2024 for girls:

  1. Harper
  2. Aubrey
  3. Ariah
  4. Blake
  5. Sloane
  6. Etta
  7. Luna
  8. Ada
  9. Monroe
  10. Winnie

Least popular baby names in 2024 for boys:

  1. Brandon
  2. Ashton
  3. Mackenzie
  4. Connor
  5. Justin
  6. Matthew
  7. Luke
  8. Ashley
  9. Bradley
  10. Bailey

 

Least popular baby names in 2024 for girls:

  1. Amy
  2. Brooke
  3. Fiona
  4. Kimberley
  5. Samantha
  6. Lucy
  7. Honor
  8. Kate
  9. Holly
  10. Rebecca

