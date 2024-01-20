Amanda Holden shares emotional video with rare family photos

Amanda Holden is known to have a close bond with her daughters, and the star delighted fans by sharing the sweetest unseen family photos to mark a special milestone on Saturday.

The Heart Radio host celebrated her eldest daughter Lexi's 18th birthday by sharing a video filled with special family moments dating from Lexi's birth to the present day – and the teenager looks just like her mum!

Amanda, 52, shares her two daughters, Lexi and Hollie, 12, with her record producer husband Chris Hughes. The pair met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and began dating a year later.

The couple tied the knot in December 2008, with their one-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. In 2012, they welcomed their second daughter Hollie.

© Instagram Amanda with her daughters Lexi and Hollie

Taking to Instagram to share the heartwarming video, Amanda captioned the post: "Well… The time has literally slipped by and our beautiful @lexi.hughes_official is 18 today. We just cannot quite believe it. Darling. We are so proud of the intelligent, sensitive, funny, perceptive and loving woman you have grown up to be. We are here for you and love you so very much. Cannot wait to celebrate with our family and friends tonight!"

Hundreds on fans and friends rushed to the comments to send Lexi their birthday wishes. One follower wrote: "She is sooo beautiful and I bet with a gorgeous heart just like her mummy." While another added: "Beautiful Lexi! Happy happy birthday. Where have the years gone?"

© Getty Amanda and Chris celebrated their 15-year wedding anniversary in December

A third gushed: "Happy birthday to your beautiful Lexi wish her all the best. She is a mini you."

Lexi is already following in her mother's showbusiness footsteps after Amanda revealed in 2022 that her then 16-year-old daughter had been signed Kate Moss' Storm modelling agency.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo twinned in black lace

The mother-daughter duo have been likened on countless occasions, most recently when they posed on the red carpet together at The Fashion Awards 2023. Amanda dazzled in a black strapless mini dress that featured an exaggerated bell skirt, a lace corset and a statement train that swept the floor. The Britain's Got Talent judge completed the vampy look with a pair of black platform heels.

Lexi coordinated with her mother in a floor-length black dress with cut-out detailing across her midriff and a thigh-high slit. She wore a similar platform heel to Amanda, whilst her long locks were styled in loose waves that perfectly framed her face.