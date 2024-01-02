Amanda Holden, 52, twins with lookalike daughter Lexi, 17, in feathered party dress

Amanda Holden had a night to remember on New Year's Eve as she danced the night away at the illustrious Estelle Manor, a country hotel and private members' club in the Oxfordshire countryside.

The Britain's Got Talent judge, 52, was joined by comedian Alan Carr and her two daughters, Lexi, 17, and Hollie, 11, who appeared in a series of blurred snaps shared to Amanda's Instagram account on New Year's Day.

Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi, who is already following in her star-studded footsteps after being signed by Storm models and making her first solo red carpet debut at The Fashion Awards 2023 last month, was the image of her glamorous mum at the glittering event.

© Instagram Amanda and her daughter Lexi (middle) appeared to be wearing the same dress in different colours

The mother-daughter duo appeared to be twinning in the same dress, with Amanda wearing a white feathered mini dress from Nadine Merabi, and her daughter in a black feathered mini dress.

The honey-blonde pair both wore their hair down and straight, with Amanda opting for a glossy nude lip and her daughter a festive red.

"Lovely picture of you with your girls @noholdenback so beautiful," penned a fan in the Instagram comments, as another agreed: "Absolutely fabulous photo, your daughter is your double."

© Instagram Amanda's 17-year-old daughter wore the same dress as her

It's not the first time Amanda has been likened to her lookalike daughter. The Heart Radio presenter and her mini-me caused a stir at London Fashion Week last year when they attended Julien Macdonald's show in Feburary.

The Holden pair sat front row for the dazzling show and they look just as breathtaking as the models walking the runway, with both Amanda and Lexi wearing dresses by the designer.

© Getty The pair twinned in sparkles at Fashion Week last year

Amanda shares her two daughters with record producer husband, Chris Hughes. The couple met in Los Angeles back in 2003 and started dating a year later.

© Instagram Amanda's eldest daughter Lexi (right) is following in her footsteps by pursuing a modelling career

The lovebirds then tied the knot in December 2008, with their nearly two-year-old daughter Lexi in attendance. And in 2012, the loved-up couple welcomed their second daughter, Hollie Rose.

While Amanda's daughters are no strangers to sharing her spotlight, Amanda previously revealed that Lexi's studies had to be a priority before she pursued modelling full time.

The BGT star said at the time of Lexi's signing to Kate Moss' agency, Storm management: "She's a very quiet girl but she knows her own mind. She's very bright and wants to continue her studies.

© Getty Images The mother-daughter duo twinned in black lace at the Fashion Awards 2023

"There's no pressure and we'll just see what happens. But finishing her education is very much her plan, she'll have our support whatever she decides to do."

Amanda told the MailOnline: 'Lexi's an A* student so I don't want her to mess that up and she wants to do it all."