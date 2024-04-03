Amanda Holden shows off impeccable physique in tiny triangle bikini during lavish family holiday

Spring has sprung in the UK but that hasn't stopped Amanda Holden from heading off for a sun-soaked trip abroad with her family.

The Britain's Got Talent judge makes no secret of how much she loves nothing more than to be in her bikini basking in the sunshine, and on Tuesday, she was spotted doing just that in a tiny triangle two-piece.

Taking to her Instagram account, the mother-of-two shared a video of herself frolicking in the sand and looking simply stunning as she did so. The clip saw her transform from wearing a pink tracksuit at the airport into her swimwear. See the full video below.

Amanda Holden sizzles in tiny triangle bikini on lavish family holiday

As she danced by the waves her golden tan and toned abs took front and centre. She also added a pair of glamorous sunglasses to her beach babe ensemble.

Alongside the image, were the words: "Bikini coming soon @lipsylondon." The bikini set was in a fabulous tropical print, and perfectly framed Amanda's petite physique.

This isn't the first time Amanda has shared a bikini-clad update since touching down in the mystery location.

Just after donning her tropical two-piece, Amanda was spotted channelling her inner Pamela Anderson, this time opting for a cherry red bikini. "I live for time spent trapped with my family. On #holiday [palm tree emoji]," she penned.

© Instagram Amanda is away with her two daughters and her husband, Chris Hughes

The video saw the TV star pose for a series of images, several of which were in the clear-blue seawater. One moment saw Amanda add a stylish straw hat to her ensemble as she wheeled a bike towards the tropical trees.

The comments section went wild with messages from fans, most of whom couldn't believe how toned Amanda looked. "How do you get a body like that but please tell me how???" one asked.

To mark the Easter weekend, on Good Friday, Amanda was seen rocking the same fiery red two-piece and was filmed running along the beach Baywatch style. "Bapwatch. Happy Hotcross bun day," she penned in the caption.

When she isn't soaking up the sunshine on a fabulous family holiday, Amanda lives in Surrey with her husband Chris Hughes and their two daughters, Lexi and Holly. The family moved into their incredible new mansion just before Christmas.