Amanda Holden 'finally' shares loved-up photo with rarely seen husband Chris Hughes

Amanda Holden has been stealing the show in stunning photos from her loved-up getaway with her doting husband, Chris Hughes, but the TV producer is rarely seen in her lavish snaps.

However, fans got a rare glimpse of beau Chris, who was beaming beside his beautiful wife of 14 years as they stopped for a quick selfie on Thursday, cosying up at their mystery holiday location.

"Finally, I got the pic with my husband!" penned the Shrek the Musical star, alongside a heart smiley and camera emoji. Amanda looked her usual glamorous self in a vibrant sky-blue halterneck ensemble which she accessorised with two elegant pendant chain necklaces.

Amanda's holiday makeup also took centre stage and consisted of black eyeliner, rosy blusher, and pink lipstick. Friends and fans couldn't wait to weigh in on the rare snap of the happy couple.

"Gorgeous! You look pretty good too Amanda! [Lips emoji]," Ruth Langsford replied. "There he is [heart eyes emoji] the one who is always behind the camera! Happy holidays beautiful my beautiful people [two heart emojis] xx." A second added. Meanwhile, a third penned: He’s a lucky man."

Since arriving at the lavish destination, Amanda has delighted fans with a slew of flawless bikini photos where she was spotted making the most of the beachside backdrops.

The first dazzling post saw the TV star pen a heartfelt message to her beau as she elegantly posed on a vast balcony in a mint green two-piece. She wrote: "Just me.. my love and a few bikinis. Can’t remember when we last had time alone… [red love heart emoji]."

The most recent saw Amanda looking like a swimsuit model as she struck a pose on the edge of a glamorous boat. This time, the star sported a beautiful lilac triangle bikini and slipped on a pair of oversized sunglasses as she relaxed back in front of the picturesque seaside background.

A second photo in the same post saw Amanda alight her lavish mode of transport for an in-the-sea shot where she was captured lying back in the sand.

"Don't you just look Amazing has per norm," one egar fan wrote. A second added: "Beeeeautiful, and the scenery’s good too," a second added alongside a sunshine emoji." "Bond Girl vibes @noholdenback," a third penned.

When did Amanda and Chris get married?

The lovebirds met in 2003, and tied the knot in 2008, with their daughter Lexi, 17, who was nearly two years old at the time, in attendance. They also share 11-year-old Hollie Speaking to HELLO! about her marriage in 2019, Amanda revealed: "Chris is very funny and errs on the side of lightness. We can make jokes out of any situation throughout the best and darkest times of our lives. He's rubbish at romance, but he's there for the solid things – such as keeping my car clean and making sure I relax."