Amy Robach wows in micro shorts as she joins her daughter at Pride in NYC

Amy Robach enjoyed some quality time with her oldest daughter Ava, 21, on Sunday, as the pair stepped out to celebrate Pride in New York City.

The former Good Morning America star looked fabulous dressed in a hot pink vest and ripped shorts, which she teamed with a pair of brown ankle boots.

Ava, meanwhile, opted for a black mini dress and knee-high boots, as they posed in the mirror at Amy's NYC apartment.

Both had rainbow flags painted on their cheeks, and posed with cocktail glasses. Amy is no doubt thrilled that Ava is back in the city, having been reunited with her in May.

Ava was living in Berlin for three months as part of a study abroad program, and Amy admitted it was hard seeing her leave. She is also mom to 19-year-old daughter Annalise, who will be leaving home to attend college this fall, making Amy an empty nester.

© Instagram Amy Robach wore shorts and a bright pink top as she joined her daughter at Pride in NYC

She previously opened up about the upcoming change during an episode of her podcast back in February.

At the time, Annalise had gone to visit Ava in Berlin, and Amy realised that it was "only the beginning" in terms of her being home alone.

© TikTok Amy with daughter Ava when she left to go to Berlin

"This is the beginning," Amy said. She added that she was "worried and nervous" for her teenager, who was flying overseas solo for the first time, saying that she was "super emotional, I couldn't stop crying."

Amy shares her two daughters with ex-husband Tim McIntosh. She went on to marry Andrew Shue, who she was together with for 13 years.

Amy loves being a mom

The pair were finalizing their divorce in the wake of their highly-publicized split in 2022, when Amy and T.J.'s relationship went public and they eventually left their Good Morning America jobs.

During Amy's relationship with Andrew, her daughters became very close to the Melrose Place star, and have maintained a close bond with him and his three sons, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt.

© Photo: Getty Images Amy on the red carpet with Ava

Amy is incredibly open about her family life on her podcast and previously spoke about the complexities of her and T.J.'s relationship going public and the impact it had on their families.

"I'm still saying I’m sorry," Amy admitted, reflecting on the difficult conversations she had with her daughters. "It's one thing for us to deal with the press and the headlines and the paparazzi that have become as much a part of our lives as anything."

Amy Robach and younger daughter Annalise

She continued, "When I'm with my children, with my daughters, they're there and their pictures are being taken.

“I just try to put myself in their shoes. It's their family and they're so young. They don't have the tools or the life experience to even really be able to put it in perspective."