Amy Robach reveals real reason for marriage breakdown to Andrew Shue as she talks T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach and T. J. Holmes generated dozens of headlines when they went official with their relationship back in 2022 after they left their respective partners for each other.

The pairing were dismissed from their positions with GMA3 due to the negative press and the duo have since launched a podcast where they discuss their lives as well as other hot topics. In the latest episode, Amy opened up about her decision to leave husband Andrew Shue for her co-star.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Relive Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes' flirty moment on GMA3

The 51-year-old explained: "[My] cancer journey played a huge role in my decision. I asked myself, if your cancer came back and you knew you had one year to live, how would you spend it? And it wasn't even close. I would spend it with T.J."

Amy continued: "I have preached, and I've given speeches to breast cancer survivors … and anyone who's gone through anything life-threatening or had anything where you thought you might die, whatever it is. You learn that tomorrow is not guaranteed."

© Getty Images Amy and T.J. are now madly in love

Amy battled breast cancer in 2013, and has been helping to raise awareness and funds for the disease ever since. In November 2022, Amy opened up exclusively to HELLO! about the challenging time in her life, while attending the Estee Lauder Breast Cancer Research Foundation Luncheon in New York City.

"I only found my breast cancer because of Good Morning America," she shared. "I was asked to do a live mammogram in a van in the middle of Times Square. So it was a work assignment that found my cancer so it only felt appropriate to share that then with our viewers."

© Getty Amy and Andrew walked down the aisle in 2012 before divorcing

Amy and T. J. regularly discuss their relationship on their podcast, with their first episode addressing the moment photos of the pair kissing were published.

"The day the pictures were released that outed us, we were both in divorce proceedings," T.J. stated, with Amy revealing that she and her ex-husband had been living apart since August.

The couple went official in 2022

They reported that the public nature of the revelation had been "most difficult" for their children, who were still dealing with the fallout of the divorce.

MORE: Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes call out former GMA peers for 'fake' support following romance revelation

RELATED: Amy Robach claims Andrew Shue never bought engagement ring as T.J. Holmes says 'I want to marry you'