Amy Robach reveals why she 'couldn't stop crying' ahead of ex Andrew Shue's birthday

Amy Robach is feeling all the feels as she not only spends time away from one daughter but bids adieu to the second as well – although only for a week.

The TV personality, 51, revealed in a new episode of her podcast with boyfriend T.J. Holmes, Amy & T.J., that her youngest, 17-year-old Annalise, was leaving for Berlin for her mid-winter break.

There, she'll be joining her older sister, 21-year-old Ava, who is spending a five-month semester abroad and left home earlier last month.

"This is the beginning," Amy said with a sense of foreboding on the podcast, explaining that while Annalise is only gone for a week, it precedes her eventual departure from home for college next fall.

She added that she was "worried and nervous" for her teenager, who was flying overseas solo for the first time, saying that she was "super emotional, I couldn't stop crying."

Annalise's departure happened to nearly coincide with the 57th birthday of her former stepfather and Amy's husband Andrew Shue, who celebrates his birthday on February 20.

© Instagram Amy's younger daughter Annalise is spending a week in Berlin with her older sister Ava

Amy and Andrew were married from 2010 to 2023, when they finalized their divorce in the wake of their highly-publicized split in 2022, when Amy and T.J.'s relationship went public and they eventually left their Good Morning America jobs.

In that time, the Melrose Place actor developed a very close bond with his stepdaughters, who remain tight with him to this day, and his three sons, Nate, Aidan, and Wyatt, also became close friends with their step-siblings.

While Amy and T.J. have since moved on with their lives, in a twist of fate, Andrew is now reportedly dating Marilee Fiebig, T.J.'s ex-wife who was also caught in the crossfires of the ensuing scandal.

© TikTok Amy first said goodbye to Ava when she left for a semester abroad in January

However, further in her podcast, Amy elaborated that it was actually a "snafu" that occurred right after Annalise's airport drop-off for her trip that really set off the waterworks.

As T.J., 46, explains: "You drive her out [to JFK airport], you're very excited to get there. You drop her off, leave said airport. And then you get a call," with Amy revealing that her daughter called her in tears when she realized she'd forgotten her passport.

Amy elaborated on the fact that as she turned around to get her daughter, she'd even called her father, a frequent traveler, to check whether there was any way she could leave the country and get back without her passport, which he, of course, denied.

© Getty Images Annalise's departure also happened to coincide with the birthday of Amy's ex Andrew Shue

They drove all the way back home to Manhattan while on the phone with the airline trying to rebook her on a different flight, and Amy commended herself for keeping it together and not getting mad at her daughter, who was already extremely upset with herself.

"She just ended up on the last row on the plane in a middle seat, and she was fine, she's 17. And she made it," Amy concluded, with T.J. adding: "I always say, when these things happen, she's going to appreciate that she made the mistake now.

© Getty Images Andrew has reportedly been dating T.J.'s ex-wife Marilee Fiebig

"Because there'll be a more important time when she will never ever leave that passport."

