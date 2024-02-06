Amy Robach's two daughters share unseen photos of famous mom for 51st birthday celebration with T.J. Holmes

Happy birthday Amy Robach! The TV star and former Good Morning America anchor is celebrating her 51st year round the sun with some doting courtesy of her friends and family.

It was her two daughters, though, who led the charge with birthday tributes. Amy shares Ava, 21, and Annalise, 17, with her ex-husband Tim McIntosh, and both girls posted sweet unseen photos of their mom.

Annalise shared a pair of sweet photos with her mom and sister, writing: "Happy birthday mom," with a heart emoji, and then added another image of them being silly at the beach and wrote: "Lots of love mwah!"

Ava took to her Stories to share a throwback to her birthday tribute from 2022, which featured several older pictures of Amy as a young mom, doting over her two girls.

Some also saw her mom spending her days with friends, sharing a beer with her daughter, and showcasing her journalistic skills. Ava added a photo of a stunning young Amy at 21, revealing that she was as old in the photo as Ava was now. "Happy birthday mama I love you so much," the caption read in German.

This is Amy's first birthday since she went public with her romance with T.J. Holmes back in August. After their discreet relationship was discovered in November 2022, they were let go from ABC News the following January and remained away from the public eye for months.

However, since then, they've made their budding romance official by attending red carpets together, frequently gushing over each other on social media, and also launching their own podcast, named Amy & T.J..

On the latest episode of the podcast, released the same day as Amy's birthday, T.J. joked to his partner that she'd be a "new woman" by the time they went back into the recording studio.

Amy replied: "Wow. I'll be officially in my fifties. Oh, that sounds different than saying I just turned 50. I'll be in my fifties. I'm in the thick of it. I'm immersed deeper in my fifties… this is birthday week, so it's exciting."

She remarked on the past year being a "tough" one, given the public scrutiny that came from their relationship and being let go from their jobs.

"It's a big birthday, but it was a tough year and so I didn't feel like I even had the bandwidth to hope and to dream and to be excited and to look forward to," Amy explained. "When you're stuck in something and you're overwhelmed by circumstances, you don't necessarily.

"I think that's one of the losses is that you kind of lose hope and excitement about what's coming and I feel that now. So yes, I'm excited about turning 51 and birthday week is probably going to turn into birthday month. Just letting you know."

T.J. gushed about seeing Amy come alive in the wake of her special day, adding: "It is one of the cutest things about you is that you get giddy about the smallest thing no matter how old you get. You have this kid-like exuberance about the smallest of things and it's fun to watch. Everybody should be like that."

