Amy Robach marks new chapter in post-GMA career, says heart is 'aching' as daughter embarks on five-month trip

Amy Robach has a lot of new chapters coming her way, some exciting, others a little more bittersweet.

Just over a year ago, the former Good Morning America anchor left her post of more than ten years on ABC after it was revealed she was in a relationship with co-star T.J. Holmes, who she is still with today.

Now, the two maintain they are "choosing love," and each other. Their first step back into the spotlight was their podcast, Amy & T.J., and now? TikTok.

On Wednesday, Amy shared her very first TikTok, starting with an introduction for both those who know "who I am from my former career in television," as well as those who "unfortunately" know her from the tabloids, though she joked: "I'm pretty sure most of you don't know who I am."

The veteran news anchor didn't hesitate to get as candid on TikTok as she is on her podcast, and in her third post, she opened up about the emotional change in her household.

Amy shares two daughters with her first husband Tim McIntosh, Ava, 21, and Annaliese, 17, and though she's been lucky that her oldest never quite flocked the nest for college after enrolling in NYU, she's now doing so for a semester abroad.

The mom-of-four shared a bittersweet TikTok documenting Ava's official departure, aptly set to Stevie Nicks' "Landslide." In it, she's seen helping her daughter get all her luggage in a cart and take it inside, before sharing a long, tight farewell embrace.

In her caption, she wrote: "All moms can relate… my baby is leaving the nest," adding: "I was lucky because she attends NYU, so she has just been seven blocks away!"

© TikTok Ava left for a five-month semester abroad

"But now she's heading out for the first time in 21 years," she continued, sharing she is studying abroad for the next five months, presumably in Berlin, from where Ava has already shared pictures from on her Instagram Stories.

Amy endearingly concluded: "I'm so excited for her, but my heart is still aching." Her growing TikTok fanbase was quick to take to the comments section with supportive messages, with one writing: "Everyone prepares you for motherhood. No one prepares you for sending your child off to college. It hurts!" as others followed suit with: "We want them to spread their wings, but it's so hard to watch them go!" and: "Aw, I'm excited for her! It will be life changing," as well as: "Never gets easier to let them go, but they do always come back."

© Instagram Amy is a doting mom-of-two

Both Amy and T.J. have been candid about how they've handled the changes in their family life since splitting from their respective spouses, and their "evolving" relationship with each other's kids.

T.J. shares kids Brianne and Jaiden with his first wife Amy Ferson, who he split from in 2007, and daughter Sabine, ten, with Marilee Fiebig.

