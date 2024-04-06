Stacey Dooley shares adorable video of baby Minnie babbling in candid at-home moment

Stacey Dooley couldn't be more besotted with her baby girl, Minnie, and on Friday, the journalist shared an adorable video of her little girl showing off her voice.

The 37-year-old filmed herself feeding her little girl at the dinner table. Whilst feeding Minnie, Hi Ho Silver Lining by Jeff Beck was playing in the background and Stacey could be seen talking to Minnie about dancing to the song whilst on Strictly Come Dancing with her dad, Kevin Clifton. Listen to Minnie's adorable response.

Stacey Dooley's daughter Minnie babbles in adorable at-home video

In the comments, fans praised the doting mother for how she chatted away to her daughter. With one fan commenting: "Love the way she talks to Minnie not baby talk."

The little one's babbles couldn't have been more adorable and are just one of the incredible milestones recently achieved by the one-year-old.

Kevin announced his little girl could walk at the end of March

At the end of March, dad Kevin was beaming with pride when he revealed that Minnie could walk.

"My little girl walking now," he wrote, captioning an adorable photo of Minnie on the move.

© Instagram Minnie has red hair just like Stacey's

She couldn't have looked sweeter in the photo, wearing a chunky knitted cream cardigan and chequered trousers.

Minnie also wore a knitted wooly hat complete with bear ears. On her back was a fabulous unicorn-shaped rucksack that was white and featured a matching white unicorn horn and bright pink mane.

© Instagram The couple couldn't be more besotted with their little one

The bag was also adorned with pink, purple, white and blue stars as well as a rainbow in the same colours.

The infant was pictured with her back to the camera as Kevin and Stacey prefer to keep the details of her identity obscured from the public.

© Instagram Stacey and Kevin always keep Minnie's face obscured for her privacy

If one thing is for sure, however, it's that Minnie has inherited Stacey's beautiful vibrant red locks.

Since Minnie's arrival, Stacey has been incredibly open about the realities of parenting, and previously told the son, that being a parent is "the hardest gig you will ever do".

She told the publication last year: "To say I have found the last couple of months easy would be totally disingenuous. I used to think people were exaggerating and being melodramatic when they were saying how hard it [parenting] is. But, honest to God, it's the hardest gig you'll ever do."