Stacey Dooley shows off daughter Minnie's fiery red hair in sweet photo with Kevin Clifton

Stacey Dooley appeared to enjoy a lazy Sunday away from home with her two loves, her daughter Minnie and her partner Kevin Clifton.

The documentary maker took to Instagram over the weekend from the United States, where she has spent several weeks filming the newest season of docuseries Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

"My FAMILY [heart emoji] So proud of us…" the 36-year-old penned on Instagram, adding a USA flag emoji to her caption. "Now let’s enjoy San Fran for a couple of days… I’ve just wrapped and fancy a treat. Recs for SF shopping PLS?! [sic]"

© Instagram Stacey has been joined in the States by her baby daughter and partner Kevin Clifton

Stacey looked fresh faced in the heartwarming photo, which showed former Strictly Come Dancing professional Kevin cradling their nine-month-old daughter.

Minnie's fiery red hair was the exact match of her mum's, which Stacey had styled in a relaxed, down style.

Despite Stacey's return to her fast-paced, working lifestyle, the BBC star has ensured her daughter has remained by her side throughout the process.

© Instagram Stacey welcomed Minnie in January

From joining her mum on stage, to touring the States with her and joining her behind-the-scenes of a podcast, baby Minnie will be no stranger to a star-studded lifestyle when she grows up.

© Instagram Stacey's daughter Minnie has joined her in the States

Since hanging up his Strictly shoes, Kevin also appears to be embracing fatherhood with open arms. The Ballroom and Latin champion was sure to join his girlfriend and daughter Minnie while Stacey headed Stateside for her most-recent filming stint.

© Instagram Stacey told HELLO!: "Becoming a mum has changed me entirely"

In a sweet caption, the dancer posted: "3 days and 3 nights in the Minnie Winnie with Minnie while @sjdooley films," followed by a string of goofy face emojis and the United States flag.

© Instagram Stacey has openly shared that her daughter is the "love of her life"

The star's followers were quick to comment, including Stacey who shared a heart emoji.

One fan wrote: "I love the fact that you are out there supporting your other half and sharing parental responsibility. You make such a great couple!" and a second penned: "What an awesome adventure! You'll have to do it again with Minnie when she's older."