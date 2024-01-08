10 adorable photos of Stacey Dooley's red-haired daughter Minnie as she turns one

It's nearly been a year since Stacey Dooley and her partner Kevin Clifton welcomed their daughter Minnie into the world. The couple, who fell head over heels in love after meeting on the set of Strictly Come Dancing in 2018, announced their baby daughter's arrival on 17 January 2023.

Ahead of her milestone first birthday on 10th January, join HELLO! as we scroll through some of Minnie's sweetest moments…

Double celebration © Instagram In March, Stacey celebrated her 36th birthday surrounded by her loved ones. The former Glow Up presenter enjoyed some adorable birthday cuddles with her tiny tot, melting hearts everywhere. "The best is yet to come. Thank you [every] single person that wished me a happy birthday," she noted in her caption, before paying tribute to her daughter by adding: "Kev, thank you for the greatest gift of all".



Work buddies © Instagram Documentary maker Stacey took her newborn under her wing earlier this year as she continued working on her eye-opening series called Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over. In a sweet image shared to Instagram, the doting mother beamed from ear to ear as she held a camera in one hand whilst balancing little Minnie on her hip. Musing on their unbreakable bond, Stacey noted in her caption: "Never not togeths".



Newborn snuggles © Instagram Doting parents Kevin and Stacey most definitely made the most of their baby bubble. Taking motherhood in her stride, the TV star enjoyed a special bonding session with her little girl whilst unwinding in their gorgeous, scandi-inspired home. We're obsessed with Stacey's pure look of love!



Style twins © Instagram Aside from twinning with their radiant red locks, Stacey and Minnie have taken mother-daughter twinning to a whole new level. Already a style maven in her own right, the ever chic Stacey has seemingly relished her matchy-matchy moments with Minnie. Did you spot their gorgeous matching cream knitted jumpers?



Lunchtime bonding © Instagram Minnie bonded with her father Kevin as he tucked into a decadent trifle topped with layers of cream. In a photo shared to social media, Minnie could be seen sitting cross legged on the marble table wearing a precious ruffled outfit. "Just chatting with Minnie," Kevin wrote in his caption. Take a look at their bond in the video below...



WATCH: Kevin Clifton comforts baby daughter Minnie in adorable update

Garden strolls © Instagram Stepping into nature, Stacey and Minnie enjoyed a moment of bliss in a beautiful green garden dotted with plant pots and leafy trees. The mother-daughter duo looked so tranquil as they soaked up the verdant landscape in their coordinating outfits.



Strictly cute © Instagram Following in her parents' footsteps, Minnie appears to have taken a particular shine to Strictly Come Dancing. Kevin captured this adorable shot of his daughter watching the live shows whilst holding on to the back of a teeny armchair. It's giving cuteness overload…



Santa's little helper © Instagram Minnie undoubtedly melted hearts towards the end of last year when she was snapped wearing a leopard print co-ord and a single cream sock for a spot of Christmas decorating. Getting into the spirit of things, the red-haired tot could be seen clutching a string of glowing lights which had been draped around their family home.



Christmas elf © Instagram Minnie's wardrobe had the ultimate festive refresh in December! The tot was photographed at home wearing a particularly adorable sweater adorned with all manner of yuletide figurines.

