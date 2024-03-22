Kevin Clifton shares adorable photo of baby Minnie's incredible milestone

Kevin Clifton was one proud dad on Friday when he revealed his one-year-old daughter Minnie is walking.

The former Strictly Come Dancing professional, 41, shares the infant with his TV star girlfriend, Stacey Dooley, 37. Kevin documented his pride with an adorable snap of his little girl on Instagram, mid-walk.

Kevin revealed Minnie is walking

"My little girl walking now," he captioned the image, alongside a red love heart emoji. Minnie couldn't have looked sweeter in the photograph. She donned a knitted wooly hat complete with bear ears and faced away from the camera to keep her face out of the shot.

She also rocked a chunky knitted cream cardigan and chequered trousers. On her back, Minnie wore a unicorn-shaped rucksack that was white and featured a matching white unicorn horn and bright pink mane. The bag was also adorned with pink, purple, white and blue stars as well as a rainbow in the same colours.

© Instagram Minnie turned one in January

The comments section was filled with touching messages including from Strictly star Dianne Buswell and former contestant Amanda Abbington who gushed over the milestone moment.

The couple welcomed Minnie in January last year, and since her arrival both Kevin and Stacey have proudly been documenting their little one's milestone moments. Stacey has also received countless praise from fans for being open about the realities of motherhood.

© Instagram Stacey is continually praised by fans for her openness about motherhood

On International Women's Day earlier this month, she posted a very candid snap of herself breastfeeding Minnie in her beautiful family home.

Alongside the photo, she penned: "V v v v v v lucky to be able to mother in a safe space.

© Instagram Stacey opened up about feeling like she was "failing" as a mother

Not lost on me that so many other mums not afforded the same luxury this IWD. (I’m defo NOT saying only motherhood defines women…feel like I have to caveat everything on here).

(Also, lol at me thinking the hoops would help me feel semi human). Stacey looked incredibly stylish during the intimate family moment rocking a chic messy updo and silver hoops.

© Instagram The little one has a sweet bond with both of her parents

Stacey candidly opened up to the Sun about feeling like she's, "failing" as a mother in an interview last year.

Talking about whether she would have more children, she said: "Do you know what’s hilarious? You’re so tired and sometimes you really feel like you’re in the trenches, it’s a haze and you’re just trying to figure it all out.

"I think I would love to have more babies. But I said to Kev the other day, 'Don't you want to do this again?'. And he went, 'Are you nuts? You're over-tired!'... I've had one and am completely failing."