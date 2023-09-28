Stacey Dooley's twinning moment with baby Minnie sparks sweet reaction

Stacey Dooley is a doting mother-of-one, and on Tuesday, the presenter sparked a sweet fan reaction with a new photo of her baby daughter, Minnie.

In a charming photo shared by Stacey's partner, Kevin Clifton, Stacey could be seen enjoying a precious bonding moment with her bundle of joy whilst relaxing in a café.

The former Glow Up presenter looked flawless in a form-fitting black top which she teamed with a loose, caramel-hued cardigan. Stacey elevated her ensemble with a matching taupe baseball cap, a slinky gold necklace and a pair of lemon-yellow sporty sunglasses

Stacey wore her radiant red locks down loose and finished off her look with an edgy black manicure. Whether intentionally or not, Stacey appeared to twin with her little girl who was dressed in an adorable beige top and a matching bib.

Whilst the youngster's face was entirely hidden, little Minnie's red locks were noticeable in the sweet snap.

Reflecting on her parenting decision to conceal Minnie's identity, Stacey said on The One Show: "I've got a little girl, Minnie, and she is 10/10, magic, golden. Of course, instinctively, I want to show her off to the world… But it's such tricky territory. It's hard to navigate because she can't really give true consent yet."

In his caption, Kevin simply penned: "@sjdooley," followed by a little mouse emoji and the US flag.

Fans went wild in the comments section, with many followers leaving touching messages about how much Minnie has grown.

"Awww look how big Minnie is getting already, what a gorgeous photo," gushed one, while another noted: "Gosh, she's growing!"

A third wrote: "Minnie in the US with you bless her," and a fourth added: "Such a lovely photo Stacey."

Stacey and her partner Kevin, 40, welcomed their daughter into the world back in January. They shared their joyous baby news on social media with a delightful snap of an envelope bearing Minnie's name.

Alongside the image, she penned: "Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I'm COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev," while Kevin added: "Our daughter is here. The most beautiful thing I've ever seen. So proud of u @sjdooley. Love u Minnie , Love u Stace x."

Both Stacey and Kevin - who announced their pregnancy back in August 2022 - first crossed paths on the set of Strictly after being partnered together for the hit series. They went on to confirm their romance a few months after winning the competition.

While Stacey and her beau Kevin appear more loved-up than ever, the duo are in no rush to tie the knot. During an episode of Stacey Sleeps Over, the star explained: "Kev and I have been together for two years… I don't think I want to get married. I think I'd be more interested in starting a family than getting married."