Steph Curry's wife Ayesha hits back – 'Don't disrespect my marriage like that' The couple have been married since 2011

Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha are set to celebrate their 11-year wedding anniversary in the summer – and it's clear the couple are stronger than ever.

This week Ayesha proudly took to Instagram to share a photo from Steph’s recent GQ cover shoot, writing: "Good gracious God Almighty @stephencurry30." And while fans were quick to comment on their pair's sweet romance, some unkind comments attracted Ayesha's attention.

When one user suggested the mom-of-three wants an "open relationship" and said of Steph: "If I were him you woulda been sent to the streets already", Ayesha was quick to clap back.

"Don't believe everything you read," the 32-year-old said, per TMZ. "Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don't disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you."

Ayesha proudly shared a photo of Steph's GQ cover

NBA star Steph, 33, married Ayesha on July 30, 2011; the pair had first met at a church youth group when they were 14 and 15. Together, the couple share three children – daughter Riley, nine, and sons Ryan, six, and three-year-old Canon.

At the end of 2020, Ayesha gave an insight into their home life during lockdown. "Luckily for me, Stephen has really stepped in with education and their schooling. And I'm okay with that because I birthed them so now [he] can birth and nurture their education," she joked on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

The happy couple share three children together

And as far as The Full Plate cookbook author is concerned, Steph is "making up for lost time, to be quite frank," when it comes to their children. "'Cause he would sleep through all of the diaper changes and the late nights when they were babies, so now this is his strong suit," she added.

