Ayesha Curry showcases growing bump in dazzling sequin set during latest TV appearance

Steph Curry's wife Ayesha showcases growing bump in dazzling sequin set during latest TV appearance
The soon-to-be mom-of-four appeared alongside Lindsay Lohan on The Kelly Clarkson Show to promote their movie Irish Wish

2 minutes ago
Ayesha Curry attends the Irish Wish New York Premiere at Paris Theater on March 05, 2024 in New York City
Beatriz Colon
Beatriz ColonOnline News WriterNew York
Now in her fourth pregnancy, there is no doubt that Ayesha Curry definitely has her maternity style on lock.

The cookbook author, 34, announced last week that she was expecting her fourth baby with husband Stephen Curry, 35. The couple are already parents to daughters Riley, 11, Ryan, eight, and son Canon, five.

With the family's exciting news now shared with the public, the soon-to-be mom-of-four is putting her pregnancy fashion on display as well, and is acing it.

On Monday, Ayesha made an appearance alongside bestie Lindsay Lohan – the Currys are her baby son Luai's godparents – on The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For her TV appearance – promoting Lindsay's latest Netflix romantic comedy Irish Wish, in which Ayesha stars as Heather – she dazzled, and showed off her growing bump, in a sequin Dries Van Noten ensemble.

The coordinating burgundy-hued set was composed of a sequin button down shirt, left slightly open to highlight the midriff, and a matching, ankle-length skirt

Ayesha paired the look with feather-accented heeled sandals, a lip combo that perfectly coordinated with her outfit, and had her hair styled in a tousled ponytail. 

After subsequently sharing more photos of her appearance on Instagram, fans were quick to take to the comments section under her post with compliments galore; one wrote: "Loving this outfit, you're just glowing," as others followed suit with: "Fire, loved this look," and: "So beautiful!" as well as: "Stunning!" plus another one of her fans also added: "You are killing the game."

Ayesha Curry and Lindsay Lohan on The Kelly Clarkson Show, March 11, 2024© Getty
Irish Wish is out on Netflix March 15

Ayesha shared news of her pregnancy in the latest issue of Sweet July Magazine, and opened up about what has made the fourth round so much more different than the previous three.

"I'm in my 30s, and so there's all this paperwork referring to the experience as a 'geriatric pregnancy' and all the concerns that come along with that," she explained about her doctor's appointments.

Riley Elizabeth Curry, Stephen Curry, Canon W. Jack Curry, Ayesha Curry and Ryan Carson Curry attend Eat. Learn. Play.'s 10th Annual Christmas with the Currys Celebration at The Bridge Yard on December 11, 2022 in Oakland, California© Getty
The Curry family in 2022

She continued: "I think there's something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children.

"Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time and being told you're 'old' feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit."

