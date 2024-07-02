Meet George Stephanopoulos' two daughters Elliott and Harper

George Stephanopoulos loves nothing more than being a father, and despite his serious job on Good Morning America, when it comes to being a dad, he sounds like he's a lot of fun!

The long-running news anchor shares 21-year-old Elliott and 19-year-old Harper with his wife Ali Wentworth, and is incredibly proud of all their achievements.

He is also keen to be involved in all their interests, which has seen him attend a Taylor Swift concert, complete with friendship bracelets, with his girls and wife back in 2023.

George and Ali's daughters are both living away from home, and while the couple struggled with the transition of becoming empty nesters when Harper went off to college in 2023, they are now enjoying their newfound freedom, and are closer than ever to their children. So what is known about Elliott and Harper? Read on to get to know George's daughters.

Eliott Anastasia Stephanopoulos

Elliott was born on September 9 2002, just a year after George and Ali got married. The 21-year-old is currently a student at Brown University, and is now living in London as part of the college's study abroad program. Elliott has mainly kept away from the spotlight, but has been referenced by her parents on their social media accounts, as well as on Ali's popular podcast, Go Ask Ali.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth with daughter Elliott

Most recently, she made her TV debut on Good Morning America, as she helped the crew backstage while George was on London reporting on Princess Kate's cancer battle. George told his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Rebecca Jarvis during a live report from London: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today." Elliott then briefly popped into the screen and gave a wave before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"

She then jumped back in for another brief "hi" to the delight of her dad's co-hosts, as he joked: "I decided to put her to work today," while smiling ear-to-ear, and Robin quipped: "It's great to see even a glimpse of her… enjoy your time there."

Eliott with sister Harper and mom Ali Wentworth ahead of Taylor Swift's concert

Elliott's move to college, especially as she was the oldest daughter, was tricky for her parents. She went off to Brown's University late because she tested positive for Covid on the day she was due to go. At the time, the rules meant she had to stay in isolation for ten days, giving Ali and George some extra time with her at home.

© Ali Wentworth on Instagram George with his girls as young children

Ali explained on her podcast: "So the two of us literally sat there for ten days going, Well what if we really miss each other?,' 'What if I come and visit you?,' 'What if I want to come home?,' 'What if I cry all the time?,' What if I don't make friends?' and we literally got through every scenario and so by the time I took her to college, we had our own weird therapy group together to comfort each other. Now she's really thriving at college."

Elliott and Harper have made a small handful of appearances at red carpet events

In 2017, George and Ali both paid tribute to Elliott as they revealed to the public that she had scoliosis. At the time, the pair shared a collage of photos of Elliott wearing her brace, with both posting messages on their respective social media accounts. Ali wrote: "So proud of my daughter wearing her brace every day!" George tweeted: "So proud of my daughter Elliott. Wearing a brace every day."

Harper Andrea Stephanopoulos

Harper was born on June 2 2005, and is studying in Nashville at Vanderbilt University. George's co-star Lara Spencer also has her daughter, Katharine, studying at the same college. Harper is the baby of the family, which made her move to college all the more difficult for her parents. When she left in August 2023, Ali wrote on Instagram: "We dropped our baby off at college. Everyone is saying 'she's ready to launch'! But… I don't think I'm ready!

Harper is Ali and George's youngest daughter

"I don't want to stop making pasta with vodka sauce, picking up wet towels, cuddling up to her familiar scent. As Joni Mitchell once wrote – 'the bed's too big, the frying pan too wide'." She continued: "I know our daughter will thrive. But man, it's brutal on the parents. If you feel inclined – please send me baked goods. I'll be under my covers."

© Instagram George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth helping their daughter Harper move into college

Harper's personality was revealed by her mom Ali in a sweet tribute message just before she left home. During her high school graduation, the Ali's Well that Ends Well author wrote: "The baby daughter is launched! A perpetually optimistic, joyful, generous, empathetic, fun-loving, and wise human is spreading her wings! Bursting with love and pride! P.S. You know she is my daughter because she ran out after she graduated and got an ice cream cone across the street."

George Stephanopoulos and daughter Harper

Harper, along with her sister Elliott, have made several red carpet appearances with their famous parents over the years at special events. Most recently in 2023, they joined their mom and dad at their film Pretty Baby's premiere in New York City. They were joined by close family friend Brooke Shields.