George Stephanopoulos' wife shares poignant update following family's difficult time

George Stephanopoulos' wife Ali Wentworth has posted a poignant, and very peaceful, update on social media following what has been a hard time in their family.

Just last weekend, Ali announced that George's beloved father had passed away, and the couple, along with their daughters Elliott, 21, and Harper, 19, attended his funeral last week.

And on Saturday, Ali shared a new photo on Instagram focusing on their dog running along the sand, alongside a calm ocean wave.

The scene was taken at the beach in Sagaponack, Long Island. Ali chose not to caption the picture, but it spoke volumes to her fans, who were quick to check in on the star and George.

"You needed this!!" one wrote, while another commented: "Hope you are doing okay." A third added: "Ahhh. It looks like a happy place."

George's father, Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, passed away aged 89 on June 19. The best-selling author and podcast star were on vacation in Europe at the time.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth were in Europe when George's father died

Shortly after Robert's passing, Ali took to Instagram to pay tribute to her father-in-law, giving an insight into his pivotal role in their family and the close bond they shared.

She wrote: "Reverend Robert George Stephanopoulos, PhD, Dean Emeritus Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity passed away on June 19th. He was my father-in-law and I loved him dearly.

Ali Wentworth announced the sad news of George Stephanopoulos' father dying

"He married us. He laughed with us. He debated our daughters. He praised my Thanksgiving turkey. He loved ice cream. He was everyone’s council. He married or baptized almost every Greek on the eastern seaboard. He was held in the highest regard. He will be missed by so many. Sagapo Father Bob."

Ali shared a number of photos of Reverend Robert to accompany her tribute, which were all taken from her and George's wedding day in 2001.

© Dimitrios Panagos Ali and George's Greek wedding where they were married by George's late father

George's father married the couple, as they tied the knot just two months after getting engaged. The sad news follows on just a year after Robert's wife, Presvytera Nikki, died.

Robert's touching obituary online reads in part: "Over more than half a century in the ministry, Father Robert touched countless lives. He counseled young couples contemplating marriage, celebrated their weddings and baptisms, cried with them at the funerals of loved ones.

© Instagram Ali is a rock for George right now

His legacy lives through them, his surviving children Mother Agapia, George, Marguarite and Andrew - his daughter in law, Alexandra Wentworth, and his grandchildren Elliott and Harper Stephanopoulos."

Last week, George was the only main GMA anchor working, with both his co-stars Robin Roberts and Michael Strahan absent from the show. It is thought that both will return on Monday.

George Stephanopoulos was the only main GMA host on the show last week

He was joined by a number of subs during the week, including Whit Johnson, Rebecca Jarvis and Mary Bruce, who joined the panel on Friday's show following the first live presidential debate between President Joe Biden and Donald Trump.

George was delighted to be joined by Mary, and was animated as they chatted. Mary and George go back a long way, with Mary working as a segment producer for George's show, This Week with George Stephanopoulos.