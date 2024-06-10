George Stephanopoulos reveals 'different way' relationship with two daughters is since they left family home

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth are getting used to the changes that have come with being empty nesters, and they're not too mad about them!

The Good Morning America anchor and the Ali's Well That Ends Well author have been married since 2001, and share daughters Elliott Anastasia, 21, and Harper Andrea, 18.

They officially became empty nesters last fall when Harper began her first year at Vanderbilt University — the political advisor's colleague Lara Spencer's daughter also attends the school — all the while Elliott was off on a semester abroad in London.

On Monday morning, during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly & Mark while promoting his new book The Situation Room, George opened up to hosts Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos about life with Ali as empty nesters.

Asked by Kelly how the girls are doing — the host herself is a mom to kids Michael, 27, Lola, 23, and Joaquín, 21 — he replied: "They're home, our oldest daughter Elliott, she was also in London this semester, she just got back."

Kelly and Mark's daughter Lola was also living in London for some months, and Kelly and George both confirmed the girls "loved" their time across the pond.

© Instagram George and Ali with their eldest daughter Elliott

George continued: "Our youngest daughter Harper just finished her first year at Vanderbilt, so we had empty nesting for the first time," before noting: "We were really apprehensive about it."

He explained: "Because we had kids right when we got married, so this was the first time we were alone together in the house," but maintained: "It was pretty great."

© Getty The couple has been married since 2001

Further sharing insight into how life at home changed for him and Ali, as Mark joked whether they had to "think of stuff to talk about," he confessed: "We did start having dinner earlier, 5:30pm, given my schedule, watched a lot of TV."

© Getty The Stephanopoulos-Wentworth bunch

Kelly then noted: "We went to visit Lola, and she and I had so many conversations, shallow, deep, we ran the gamut," which George resonated with, adding: "There's something about being in a new environment, everyone sees each other in a slightly different way," but that: "When they come back, it's like they never left."

© Getty The family is based in New York City

Before Elliott came back from abroad, George got to spend time with her in her new temporary city when he reported for GMA about the Princess of Wales' cancer diagnosis.

Elliott in fact made a brief cameo on the show at the time; at the end of the March 25 broadcast, he proudly announced to his co-anchors Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan, and Rebecca Jarvis: "Hey guys before you go, I have a special PA [production assistant] here in London today," after which Elliott briefly popped into the screen and gave a wave, before quickly jumping out of frame, prompting George to say: "Oh no she got shy very fast!"