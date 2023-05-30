GMA's George Stephanopoulos reveals completely different side as he steps out with famous family

George Stephanopoulos is usually seen reading the daily headlines from behind the Good Morning America news desk, but away from work, he certainly knows how to have a good time!

The notoriously serious co-anchor got well and truly into the spirit of Taylor Swift's Eras tour over the weekend, with photos to prove it. George was pictured sporting a cowboy hat as he got ready for the fun event at home with his wife Ali Wentworth, and their daughters Elliott, 20, and Harper, 17.

The family also made friendship bracelets, like many other concert goers are doing, inspired by Taylor's song, You're On Your Own Kid, from her 2022 album, Midnights.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's love story

After the pictures of George and his family were shared on Instagram by his wife Ali, many comments flooded in. "Love that George is a swiftie," one wrote, while another commented: "George being a swiftie is the best thing ever." A third added: "George is the best!"

It's been an exciting time for the family, who had reason to celebrate last week as their youngest daughter Harper graduated from high school.

Sharing a rare photo of himself with his daughter on the special day, George penned: "Happy graduation day to my youngest," alongside a heart emoji.

GMA's George Stephanopoulos getting ready for Taylor Swift's concert

George's wife, Ali Wentworth, was equally proud, sharing several photos from the big day on her own Instagram page.

She wrote: "The baby daughter is launched! A perpetually optimistic, joyful, generous, empathetic, fun-loving, and wise human is spreading her wings! Bursting with love and pride! P.S. You know she is my daughter because she ran out after she graduated and got an ice cream cone across the street."

George's GMA co-stars, including Robin Roberts, Michael Strahan and Ginger Zee all shared messages of support following Harper's achievement. "Congratulations!!" Michael wrote, alongside a clapping hand emoji, while Robin penned: "Soo sweet. Congrats to your lovely baby girl."

George's wife Ali Wentworth and their daughters getting ready

Ginger simply responded with a love heart emoji. The teenager is now set to embark on a new chapter of her life come September, when she moves home to attend college. Harper moving out of the family home will see George and Ali becoming empty nesters too.

The couple's firstborn, Elliott, 20, left home in 2021 to study, and at the time, Ali admitted that she was incredibly emotional about the bittersweet milestone.

George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth at their daughter Harper's graduation

Luckily, the 20-year-old often comes back to visit her family, and was recently pictured on the red carpet with her famous parents and sister, at the Pretty Baby premiere in New York City - which was produced by George and Ali's production company.

Elliott and Harper both have strong bonds with their parents, with Ali sharing an insight into their relationship in the past. Chatting to Harry Connick Jr, she said: "I have two girls. George is the only guy in the house. For some reason, he gets beat up constantly. He is always wrong. He is an idiot. He is a loser, but in a loving way."

See below more photos of George Stephanopoulos and his family

George Stephanopoulos with daughter Harper on her graduation day

© Nina Westervelt George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth on the red carpet with their girls

© Noam Galai George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth have been married since 2001

