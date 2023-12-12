George Stephanopoulos reveals what his two daughters really think of his work as they prepare to return to family home

George Stephanopoulos is a proud dad to his two daughters with wife Ali Wentworth, Elliott, 21, and Harper, 18, although it seems like they're a little more hilariously reluctant when it comes to reciprocating.

The Good Morning America anchor, 62, is beginning to make the promotional rounds to talk up his upcoming book, The Situation Room: The Inside Story of Presidents in Crisis.

As a former senior advisor to President Clinton, George is bringing his expertise to the forefront once again with his second book, although his most ardent readers may not include his daughters.

VIDEO: George Stephanopoulos in tears on GMA after receiving surprise from wife

During an appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the host asked him whether his kids were fans of his book, and George hesitated before breaking into a laugh, and the answer was clear.

"I wrote a kids' book, because I knew if I wrote a kids' book, I'd be in charge of reading it to my kids," Seth joked, and George replied: "That's one way to do it!"

He then confirmed that his daughters, in fact, hadn't read his books, saying: "Basically, no. My first book was about my time in the White House, which was in the 1990s." George released All Too Human: A Political Education in 1999.

However, that time was not one his daughters could relate to. "For them, that was like it had happened to another person," he said, but added that Elliott had a different kind of association with the book.

"My older daughter did say, this is kinda sweet, she said, 'Sometimes, when I have trouble falling asleep, I'll listen to your book'," which the audience found pretty funny. Seth responded: "You know what's so sweet about that? I don't think she intended it to be the biggest burn."

MORE: Inside GMA's George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth's jaw-dropping $16m property portfolio

The ABC News anchor said: "No, she meant it to be sweet! Like, 'I like hearing your voice', but it didn't quite come out that way."

© Getty Images George and Ali are parents to daughters Elliott and Harper

Both Harper and Elliott are at college, though George delighted in the fact that they would be coming home in a matter of days to spend the holidays with their parents, and told Seth about their plans.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos’ wife Ali Wentworth shares cryptic message after 'painful' time

"It's gonna be great!" he gushed. "We're going to actually take a little vacation, but we'll be home for a week first."

© Instagram The couple are awaiting their daughters' return for the holidays

An official synopsis for the book reads: "No room better defines American power and its role in the world than the White House Situation Room. And yet, none is more shrouded in secrecy and mystery.

MORE: George Stephanopoulos and Ali Wentworth look somber as they 'put on a brave front' in new photo

"Created under President Kennedy, the Sit Room has been the epicenter of crisis management for presidents for more than six decades. Time and again, the decisions made within the Sit Room complex affect the lives of every person on this planet."

© Getty Images The GMA anchor is promoting his upcoming book, "The Situation Room"

It continues: "Detailing close calls made and disasters narrowly averted, THE SITUATION ROOM will take readers through dramatic turning points in a dozen presidential administrations."

Get the lowdown on the biggest, hottest celebrity news, features, and profiles coming out of the U.S. Sign up to our HELLO! Hollywood newsletter and get them delivered straight to your inbox.