Kelly Ripa's strapping sons make their mark on $27 million family home in new photo

Kelly Ripa has been reunited with her sons, Michael and Joaquin, and it's as if they never left home.

The TV star shared the reality of the boy's imprint on their luxury abode in New York when she took to Instagram with a tongue-in-cheek story.

Kelly posted a clip of a pile of shoes; including a multitude of sneakers, sliders, snow boots, Doc Martens and Vans, and added the music to the hit "The Boys are Back in Town" to the image.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' beautiful family

While she's clearly exasperated by the footwear spilling off her welcome mat, Kelly will be delighted to have her children back at their $27 million townhouse.

She and Mark just returned from a wonderful vacation in Geneva, where they got to spend time with their daughter Lola, 23, who is living in London.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa declared 'The Boys are Back in Town' as she shared the shoe collection at her home

Michael, 27, still lives in New York where he is carving out a career in the entertainment industry as an actor and producer.

Joaquin, 21, is studying at college in Michigan where Mark and Kelly regularly travel to support him in his wrestling endeavors.

Joaquin is a college student in Michigan

The couple became empty nesters Joaquin flew the nest and he was the first of their kids to study away from NYC.

At the time, they struggled to deal with having none of their kids at home, with Mark calling the feeling "a deep loss," and Kelly also confessing it was a challenging transition.

© Instagram Michael is his dad's double

"When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'" she told People. "The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

The pair are thankful to have at least one of their offspring close, and Michael is happy about being near his parents too.

Lola currently lives in London

Michael swapped the Upper East Side for Bushwick, Brooklyn, so he can nip back whenever he wants.

Talking to his mom on her show, he said of the move: "It's been great, it feels free. I feel like an adult, I feel like a grown-up. But I totally miss you guys. Whenever I miss you though I just come over, it's 20 minutes."

© Instagram The family are close

Kelly and Mark are proud of the way they have raised their brood and she told the Daily Mail: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them.

"We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."