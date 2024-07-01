Kelly Ripa reflects on tough situation involving only daughter Lola

Kelly Ripa has had the time of her life spending some time in Europe, but returned to work on Live on Monday, alongside her husband Mark Consuelos.

The couple were in Geneva, Switzerland, for the past week, and were joined by their only daughter Lola, 23.

Lola is currently living in London, and the couple found the time went far too quickly.

Kelly shared a selfie with her daughter on their final evening together, writing: "Never enough time with @theyoungestyung. Until next time my [love]."

Lola has a close bond with both her parents, and briefly moved back home with them after graduating, and before her move to the UK.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and her daughter Lola live far away from each other

While Kelly and Mark still reside in New York City, they have found time to visit Lola in London on a number of occasions this year, and are big fans of the city too.

At just 23, Lola has already enjoyed a successful start in the music industry, having recorded several songs. Her first song, "Paranoia Silverlining", came out in 2022, and her second song, "Divine Timing", followed the year later.

© Instagram Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos in Switzerland

Kelly and Mark's children are all creative. Their oldest son Michael, 27, is a talented actor, living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Joaquin, 21, is a drama student at the University of Michigan, where he is also a member of the wrestling team.

Despite growing up in beautiful homes, Kelly and Mark's children are incredibly humble and have been raised with strong work ethics.

Touching on the way their children are during a chat with Daily Mail, the doting mother said of her children's upbringing: "We want to raise productive people who are thoughtful and selfless."

The star added: "I wanted to raise good, caring, generous, thoughtful people who are professional, who are polite, who don't expect the world handed to them."

Kelly Ripa's three children - Lola, Joaquin and Michael

Lola's mom and dad are incredibly supportive, and she previously opened up about valuing their opinion when it comes to her music.

Chatting to People last year, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."

Kelly Ripa with her sons and daughter on Live

With all three children living away from home, Kelly and Mark's lifestyle has changed a lot in the last few years, meaning they have more time for themselves and are able to travel more. It was tough at first though.

During an interview with People, Kelly and Mark opened up about coming to terms with being empty nesters after Joaquin left home in 2022. "It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication.

© Getty Images Kelly and Mark have kept their children grounded

Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'"

"The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."