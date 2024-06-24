Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin's appearance gets fans talking in new photo

Kelly Ripa had reason to celebrate over the weekend as she marked her beloved mom Esther's birthday.

To honor the occasion, the Live with Kelly and Mark star took to Instagram to share a series of family photos featuring herself and her mom and dad, Joseph, taken from over the years.

And while many fans were quick to wish Kelly's mother many happy returns, attention soon turned to her son Joaquin, 21, with many remarking on just how much he resembled Kelly's father.

"Joaquin looks just like your dad," one fan wrote, while another agreed: "I thought exactly the same!" A third commented: "I can see Joaquin in Mark's dad too!"

Other comments focused on just how glamorous 83-year-old Esther looked. "Your mom is so glam and beautiful," one wrote, while another commented: "Your mom is lovely, so good looking and young."

Kelly Ripa with her mom and dad - who fans think looks just like her son Joaquin

Family is everything to Kelly and Mark, who are doting parents to three grown-up children. Along with Joaquin, they are also parents to 23-year-old Lola and 27-year-old Michael.

They raised their children in New York City, and have lived in their beautiful Upper East Side townhouse for over a decade.

Kelly Ripa's son Joaquin is a student at the University of Michigan

The couple became empty nesters in 2021 when Joaquin, their youngest, flew the nest. He is a student at the University of Michigan, and was the first of Kelly and Mark's children to study away from NYC.

Mark previously revealed that Joaquin was "a little reserved" especially when it came to watching his parents on TV.

Mark Consuelos with sons Michael and Joaquin

Talking to People, he said: "Joaquin's a little reserved. But he would turn it on. He's a drama student and he could turn it on for that hour, but I think he probably wouldn't want to do that." During another interview with the publication, Kelly and Mark also opened up about coming to terms with being empty nesters after Joaquin left home. "It was deep, it was like a loss," Mark told the publication.

Kelly added: "When Joaquin left, it was hard, the two of us and the dogs staring at each other, like 'Well, now what?'" "The first dinner I cooked, I'm not kidding, was for 12 people, and it was just the two of us. We sat there with this inordinate amount of food, neither one of us hungry at all."

Kelly Ripa with her sons and daughter

Joaquin is studying drama, and is also on the University of Michigan wrestling team, and his famous parents often go to watch home games. Michael, meanwhile, is an aspiring actor living in Bushwick, Brooklyn, while Lola has moved back home with her parents, having graduated from NYU in 2023.

She is an aspiring musician and often shares videos of herself singing on social media. She has released two songs too, and her parents are her biggest fans.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark with their children at home in NYC

Chatting to People about her music, she said: "They love it. My parents are the last people to sugarcoat anything when it comes to my singing. They are going to tell me if it sounds bad! So when I saw they had a good reaction and liked it, I felt reassured."