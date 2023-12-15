Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' $27million townhouse hides worrying surprise

There is no denying Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' luxury townhouse in NY is nothing short of incredible. But it appears a $27 million pricetag doesn't buy perfection.

In a new interview with Mr. Feel Good, Mark gave insight into their Upper Eastside property and a worrying secret inside.

It was while opening up about his fear of enclosed spaces, when he made the revelation about the home he shares with his wife.

WATCH: Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' first apartment together is a far cry from their sprawling NY home

"I'm claustrophobic," he confessed. "I found out when I was about 38 years old. I went scuba diving and I had a panic attack 30 or 40 feet down. That was weird."

Mark continued: "Then when I started going into elevators, I started feeling the same sensation. And I started getting it on plane journeys — I'd flown all my life and then it kicked in.

© Instagram Kelly and Mark inside their plush home with their children

"Some pathway was connected that I never knew was there. Maybe it’s always been there? I just didn’t understand the anxiety. So tight spaces."

The Riverdale actor then confessed to a big challenge he faces inside their home. "We have an elevator in our townhouse and I have a little stash where I keep some anti-anxiety medication just in case I get stuck. I haven’t been stuck yet, but people have been stuck in that elevator."

© Getty Mark says he is claustrophobic

Kelly and Mark - who have a staggering combined net worth of an estimated $160million - still adore living in the family home and regularly share glimpses inside.

They're now empty-nesters with all three of their children, Joaquin, Lola and Michael having left home. But they appear to be reveling in their new life as they now also host their show Live with Kelly and Mark together too.

© Jim Antonucci Kelly Ripa on the set of All My Children in 1997, with her husband Mark Consuelos

During his chat with Mr. Feel Good, Mark also remarked on their marriage and gushed about his incredible wife.

"She definitely challenges me in the best possible ways," he said of Kelly - who he has been married to for 27 years. “I’m just crazy about her when I look at her. Something happens. That was the initial thing — I can’t not be with this person."

© Getty Kelly with her family after she received her star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

He added: "The word allegiance is probably not a strong enough word — but I know she has my back, and I hope she knows I have hers. And I love the fact that as we go on, especially as it's been 27 years now, the chapters in the book of our love story are just so different. Every chapter is so unique and we have so many great memories.

"Even though I know I’m highly annoying and she is extremely patient. I would say that’s definitely a big factor in our relationship — her patience."

