Kelly Ripa's daughter Lola Consuelos stands tall beside dad Mark Consuelos in adoring birthday tribute

Mark Consuelos turned 53 on Saturday, March 30, and his family is showing up and showing out with love and adoration for him on social media.

Chief among them was none other than his daughter with wife and Live with Kelly and Mark co-host Kelly Ripa, Lola Consuelos, who shared the sweetest photo with her dad.

The 22-year-old took to her Instagram Stories with a snap of them embracing in a football field, with Lola nearly as tall as her dad, and writing: "Happy birthday to my superhero of a father."

Lola shared a birthday tribute to dad Mark Consuelos

Kelly, also 53, marked the occasion with a video tribute to Mark, showcasing many of their best moments together not only as hosts of Live, but also as a couple, having been together for nearly three decades.

"Happy birthday @instasuelos baby, you're the coolest!" she wrote alongside the tribute, to which Mark responded: "You're the best babe. Love you."

Mark and Kelly have been married for nearly 28 years, eloping in Las Vegas on May 1, 1996 just days after briefly splitting up. After meeting on the set of All My Children in 1995, they quickly embarked on a relationship.

However, they called it quits a year later before reconciling while brought together for a talk show and jetting off to Vegas the very next day. They've since welcomed three kids, with daughter Lola joined by brothers Michael, 26, and Joaquin, 21.

Mark, who rose to fame with All My Children alongside Kelly and eventually earned plaudits for roles in TV series like Law & Order and Riverdale, spoke with Mr. Feel Good recently about his career and personal life.

He reflected on his marriage to Kelly, which will complete 28 years in just a month, and deemed the secret of their long-lasting relationship to be challenging each other and just continuing to enjoy each other.

"I'm just crazy about her when I look at her. Something happens. That was the initial thing – I can't not be with this person," he shared. "The word allegiance is probably not a strong enough word – but I know she has my back, and I hope she knows I have hers."

Kelly and Mark with their three children

"And I love the fact that as we go on, especially as it's been 27 years now, the chapters in the book of our love story are just so different. Every chapter is so unique – and we have so many great memories."

He even spoke about the potential of expanding their family with grandchildren and enjoying many new milestones down the line, adding: "Find someone that you enjoy walking on the beach with, talking about the future, about what you want. We did that when we were 24 years old, and we still do it now."

"I'm just crazy about her when I look at her. Something happens. That was the initial thing – I can't not be with this person."

"Like, 'Wouldn't it be great if we could do this?' I never want to stop doing that, dreaming about what we could do. Now there's talk about grandchildren, and we're designing things around that – we want to be the magnets, we want to be the favorite grandparents. So we're building the magnets so they have to come to us."

