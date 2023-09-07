Janette Manrara melts hearts with adorable photo as baby Lyra watches her on TV

Janette Manrara and husband Aljaz Skorjanec welcomed their baby daughter Lyra back in July, and on Thursday, Janette made a small return to work with a stint on Morning Live.

Aljaz remained home on childcare duties, and he had a full house as he also looked after his nieces, Zala and Tisa. The professional dancer made sure to treat the youngsters as they all tuned in to watch Janette putting her best foot forward on the daytime show, with the doting dad making sure that baby Lyra was in position to watch her mum.

WATCH: Janette Manrara cuddles baby Lyra in adorable new clip

In the heart-melting image, Aljaz had made sure to prop Lyra's head up with his hand so she could see her mum presenting the show. Zala and Tisa were also transfixed on the screen as Janette spoke to her audience.

The mum-of-one shared other photos from her time back in the studios, including a glimpse of her stunning floral dress as she sat in her dressing home. The cream dress featured an eye-catching pattern of green shoots, and she accessorised with a necklace and bracelet. Janette also shared a fun photo of herself reuniting with her Morning Live co-stars, including Gethin Jones and Rav Wilding.

© Instagram Aljaz captured the sweetest moment of Lyra watching Janette

In an emotional caption, she penned: "It was so nice to be back on @bbcmorninglive today w/ @gethincjones and the whole gang! But what made it extra special is that Lyra got to watch her Mami doing her thing at work for the first time w/ her cousins Zala and Tisa.

"So special to know that they were all watching together at home! This photo melted my heart. I cannot wait cuddle her all day now! To all the working moms out there…. You're incredible and we've got this."

© Instagram Janette looked gorgeous in her amazing dress

Her followers were quick to react to the stunning photo, as one said: "Enjoy those snuggles when home. Even more precious once you've done something for you I've found," and a second commented: "So proud of you, what a joy it was having you back on our screens today."

A third added: "Lovely to see you back and looking amazing," while many others shared their joy about Janette being back on screen.

© Instagram Janette welcomed Lyra in July

The former Strictly pro will soon be back on hand to present It Takes Two alongside Fleur East, with Janette confirming that she will be back on hand to present the daily show.

Speaking about her return, she said: "Yes, I am back. I guess there wasn't a huge official announcement, but yeah, I'm back! Luckily, I had more than enough time on maternity leave with Lyra for me to be able to come back and do the show."

Janette shares her daughter with husband Aljaz Skorjanec

And on her new co-star, she added: "I will be on the couch along with Fleur interviewing all of your couples and I can't wait actually. I literally can't wait. It was such an amazing year last year, but I feel like every year is just as great."

Strictly recently confirmed that its launch show will be airing on 16 September, and we can't wait to see who the celebs will be paired with. Competing this year are Waterloo Road star Adam Thomas, actress Amanda Abbington, TV legends Angela Scanlon and Angela Rippon alongside tennis star Annabel Croft.

© Instagram The parents dote on their little girl

Also joining the line-up are EastEnders star Bobby Brazier, comedian Eddie Kadi, former Coronation Street star Ellie Leach, paralympian Jody Cundy and newsreader Krishnan Guru-Murthy.

SEE: Janette Manrara melts hearts with baby Lyra in beautiful family photo

RELATED: Strictly's Janette Manrara celebrates special 'first' since welcoming baby Lyra

Rounding off the list are Bad Education's Layton Williams, TV icon Les Dennis, actor Nigel Harman, BBC Asian Network presenter Nikita Kanda and Love Island star Zara McDermott.