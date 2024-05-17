Strictly: It Takes Two host Janette Manrara has shared the sweetest video of her ten-month-old daughter Lyra with her Instagram fans.

Taking to social media on Thursday, the former Strictly star who is married to fellow dance professional Aljaz Skorjanec, posted a clip of herself and Lyra hanging out together in the playpen – and Lyra is her mum's double.

"How we have our mornings every morning when I'm not sat in the swivel chair," said Janette, before Lyra stands up and says the cutest little "Hello".

WATCH: Janette’s baby girl Lyra is so cute saying ‘hello’

Adorable Lyra then holds onto her mum to balance as she looks around the room. Poor Janette even gets some little baby fingers in her eye!

The pair look so alike with their brunette hair and eyes, we can't wait to see if Janette's daughter looks like her famous mum as she grows up.

Janette also shared another photo of Lyra the previous day which showed the sweet little girl giggling and dressed in a Minnie Mouse outfit with a pretty, red headband.

The doting mum wrote: "Happiness personified! Haha! Happy Wednesday everyone!"

One fan told Janette: "Lara is growing up so fast won’t be long till first steps," to which she replied, "She’s growing too fast!"

© Instagram Janette's daughter was born in 2023

Lyra's first festival

The new pictures and clips come after Aljaz and Janette took Lyra to her very first festival. The family-of-three enjoyed a weekend getaway to Sara Davies' house which was transformed into a private festival for her 40th birthday.

The Dragons Den star had an exclusive guest list that included Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood, former contestant John Whaite and professional dancer Katya Jones.

Cute Lyra looked adorable in denim leggings with elasticated hems and a pink quilted jacket, along with soft knitted boots, a cream hat with two oversized bobbles and festival-worthy daisy sunglasses.

Sara with Aljaz and Janette

The couple welcomed Lyra last July, and said: "I look into her eyes and feel completely lost in them,", as she and Aljaz cuddled Lyra on their bed for an exclusive photoshoot with HELLO!

"That love is so deep; nothing else compares," she continued.

"You can see she’s learning and developing. She recognises our faces and our voices, and that connection is just incredible. She's the most amazing baby.